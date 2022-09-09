 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who's a fascist? For Biden, Dems, it sure beats talking about inflation and crime, by Tom Wrobleski

Donald Trump didn’t win the 2020 presidential election, but more than 73 million Americans voted for him.

Seventy-three million fascists or semi-fascists, it turns out.

At least that’s the way President Joe Biden and the Democrats see it.

Biden recently said that “extreme MAGA philosophy” tied to Trump is “like semi-fascism.”

In a speech last week aimed at saving the soul of the nation (or something), Biden said that the ideology of Trump and his supporters “threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

And there you have the strategy for the 2022 midterm elections: Those 73 million voters are extremists. And this from the Democrats, who always claim to be the party of unity and inclusion.

The line of attack has already been parroted by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who recently said that conservatives have no place in her state.

It sure beats talking about inflation, crime and bail reform.

Biden tried to walk his comments back the next day. Please.

The scare tactic is actually a page from a very old playbook. Richard Nixon was a fascist too, according to the Democrats.

The Bushes were Nazis, at least until they got rehabilitated because they were less toxic than Trump and were members in good standing of the Beltway Uniparty.

In this world, disagree with a Democratic policy and you become a threat to democracy. And you certainly can’t question the outcome of any election. Unless you’re Al Gore or Stacy Abrams, that is.

Because if you disagree, or even question, you’re a fascist. Or a racist. Or a science denier.

All discourse becomes an emotional argument instead of a political one. And how can you reason against someone’s feelings?

There are extremists on both sides of the aisle. But there are many Democrats who don’t identify with the far left. There are many Republicans who eschew the far right. There are independent voters who abhor the extremists in both parties.

It’s never right to paint everybody with the same brush. It’s never fair to say that any voter has to agree with any party all the way down the line or else that voter becomes an enemy of the state. Then you really are on the road to fascism.

Biden’s speech comes as things are looking brighter for the Democrats. Biden’s popularity numbers are up and gas prices are down (thanks in part to people deciding to drive less). There’s not as much doom and gloom about a Democrat washout in the midterms.

The Mar-a-Lago raid has hurt Trump with some Republicans, even those who mistrust the FBI, and has underlined the fact that Trump, indicted or not, can’t be the leader and messenger of the party.

GOP hopes fade if Trump, and not Biden, is the issue this fall. The Democrats will do everything they can to make that happen, to make voters forget inflation, crime and COVID pandemic lockdowns. The amplification and suppression that they can count on from the media, social platforms and search engines will be a big help.

But the Democrats could easily overplay their hand.

Even in defeat, those 73 million votes that Trump got were a record for a sitting president, according to Newsweek, besting the 65 million that Democratic President Barack Obama received in beating Republican Mitt Romney in 2012.

That’s a lot of voters. That’s a lot of people who went with Trump for the first time or stuck with him even after his tumultuous term in office. There are surely extremists among them (and among Biden voters as well), but those Trump voters are not all fascists or semi-fascists, as Biden would have you believe.

And, yes, plenty of them wonder why Mar-a-Lago is a bigger scandal than the classified information and vanished emails on then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private computer server.

And they know that the FBI put a thumb on the scale in 2020 by leading Facebook to believe that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

The Democrats could be playing with fire by spitting in the faces of those voters.

Tom Wrobleski is the senior opinion writer for the Staten Island Advance in New York.

