We must move beyond awareness to autism acceptance

Such programs help students develop career-readiness skills and train on site with assistance from designated coaches. These job coaches are critical, helping determine what each of the students needs to be successful in their role. I can attest that when the necessary supports are provided, our students truly thrive. They are loyal, hard-working and reliable.

Any manager can take a cue from these job coaches to empower individuals with autism to succeed in the workplace. It often starts with a simple question: What can I do to help you perform your job well? The answer may be as simple as creating a visual schedule of the day’s tasks. Or, it may require some out-of-the-box thinking, like tacking on an extra 40 minutes to the employee’s shift to allow for sensory breaks throughout the day.

The goal of these conversations is to focus on overcoming challenges so that employees with autism can spend their time and energy being successful at what they can do. That is key for building a more inclusive workforce and chipping away at that 85% unemployment rate.

Such conversations also are the foundation for building acceptance of individuals on the autism spectrum. My colleagues and I often share success stories from teaching in New Jersey’s county special services school districts. There is consensus that any path to success starts with forming a relationship.