Van Drew win punishes Democrats for abandoning a centrist, says Joel Reed

Forcing Rep. Jeff Van Drew from the Democratic Party may be remembered as one of the worst partisan blunders in modern congressional politics. Because of the decision of a lone county party chairman, Democrats were forced to devote millions of dollars and other critically needed resources in an ill-fated attempt to win back a seat in a reliably purple district that it already held. Majorities are won and lost in swing districts like NJ-02, and Democrats had waited over 20 years to grab hold of the seat in South Jersey only to lose it within a year. Van Drew is now well positioned to hold onto his seat for the foreseeable future. Making swing districts inhospitable to centrist candidates is a strategy doomed to fail. Michael Suleiman and the Democratic Party learned that lesson the hard way on Tuesday night.
When I joined the Van Drew congressional staff in December 2019, I had just finished a PhD in political communication at the University of Missouri. My doctoral research focused on political moderates and my dissertation analyzed a specific tool that centrist political figures have at their disposal: the rarely utilized “nuclear option” of party bolting or switching political parties. It was mostly by luck that I found myself taking a position with then Democrat Van Drew, working as a communication fellow sponsored by the American Political Science Association. I had no idea that I was about to get a firsthand education in party bolting.
At the end of my first week, Van Drew brought staffers into his office one-by-one to inform them of his plan to join the Republican Party. While my fellow D.C. staffers opted to publicly resign, I chose to spend the next month helping to facilitate the staff transition and keep lines of communication open so constituents could share their opinions about the congressman’s decision and vice-versa. As a scholar of political moderates, it was also a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness first-hand the boldest strategy in the centrist playbook.
At the time of his switch Van Drew stated publicly and privately that his hand had been forced by an overly zealous county party chairman who threatened to derail his bid for reelection unless he voted for impeachment. Unwilling to impeach a president that his constituents had voted for by a considerable margin, Van Drew proposed a range of alternatives to hold the president accountable for actions that he called “wrong” and “objectionable.”
Like many of my Democratic colleagues in the his office, I thought there was a strong case for impeaching President Trump. But with zero chance of conviction in the Senate, the impeachment vote served a purely symbolic purpose and would do nothing to benefit the residents of South Jersey. A censure vote would have provided an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats in both chambers to condemn the president’s actions. Even more importantly, Van Drew’s opposition to impeachment gave him political cover to support other progressive issues that he viewed as more directly important to South Jersey, including the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans, and the largest pro-union legislative package in history.
When I first began looking for a placement with a conservative Democrat to learn more about political centrism, I initially avoided Van Drew because his voting record was too liberal to teach me anything meaningful about centrism. Upon his switch, Van Drew would move from a mainstream Democrat to the most liberal Republican in Congress. That Democratic leadership in Atlantic County would ignore all the substantive issues on Van Drew’s record and force his hand over a purely symbolic vote is nothing short of political malpractice.
Van Drew’s victory Tuesday sends a signal to the local Democratic machine and signals both parties on a national level that they need centrist candidates more than centrist candidates need them. Candidates like Van Drew with partisan crossover appeal can always find a party more willing to accept dissent by crossing the aisle. While NJ-02 is only one seat in a much larger body, if the Democratic Party wants to retain its majority, it will need to hold onto districts like this one.
Jeff Van Drew has an independent streak that is rare in politics. I have no doubt that he will continue to break from his new party on a range of issues. I can only hope that his new party will be more open to that independence and that his former party will not repeat the same mistake in other swing districts.
Joel Lansing Reed, a former member of Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office staff, is a visiting assistant professor at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!