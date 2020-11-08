Van Drew win punishes Democrats for abandoning a centrist, says Joel Reed

At the end of my first week, Van Drew brought staffers into his office one-by-one to inform them of his plan to join the Republican Party. While my fellow D.C. staffers opted to publicly resign, I chose to spend the next month helping to facilitate the staff transition and keep lines of communication open so constituents could share their opinions about the congressman’s decision and vice-versa. As a scholar of political moderates, it was also a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness first-hand the boldest strategy in the centrist playbook.

At the time of his switch Van Drew stated publicly and privately that his hand had been forced by an overly zealous county party chairman who threatened to derail his bid for reelection unless he voted for impeachment. Unwilling to impeach a president that his constituents had voted for by a considerable margin, Van Drew proposed a range of alternatives to hold the president accountable for actions that he called “wrong” and “objectionable.”