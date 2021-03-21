Utility-scale solar is cheapest means to achieve NJ’s clean energy goals

The recent Press editorial, “Don’t cover NJ farmland and cleared forests with state-mandated solar,” argued that New Jersey has spent too much on solar subsidies and that somehow utility-scale solar is bad for the environment — all evidence is to the contrary. We believe it’s essential to separate facts from fiction.
It is true that New Jersey spent a considerable amount to establish its thriving solar industry, and that the state is considering new programs that could include additional incentives.
However, the editorial ignores that New Jersey is now charting a new, cost-effective course on solar development. Historically, New Jersey incentivized in-state solar only if it were small-scale. The specific program addressed in the editorial encourages utility-scale solar farms that are located in-state. Given its inherent economies of scale, utility-scale solar generates the lowest-cost renewable energy that can be produced in the state. That means New Jersey benefits from low-cost renewable energy while also guaranteeing that associated economic and environmental benefits remain in state (e.g. thousands of new jobs and cleaner air). Lowest-cost pricing will be achieved for ratepayers via a competitive bidding process coupled with long-term contracts.
Utility-scale solar is the lowest-cost form of renewable energy in the Mid-Atlantic region, a fraction of the cost of rooftop solar and offshore wind generation. A state Board of Public Utilities (BPU) analysis concluded that the lowest-cost option for ratepayers for hitting the state’s renewable energy goal was for 34% of all electricity to be supplied by in-state solar.
Senate Bill 2605 directs the BPU to establish a utility-scale solar program modeled on the state’s successful offshore wind program. However, unlike the offshore wind program, the solar bill places caps on the contract prices such that utility-scale solar can never increase costs for ratepayers.
One might ask how this is possible — solar in New Jersey without state subsidies? Aside from the low cost of utility-scale solar, 20-year contracts allow solar developers to secure ultra-low-cost financing, which translates to lower rates for consumers.
The editorial erroneously claims that utility-scale solar is bad for the environment.
The bill includes groundbreaking environmental protections that are supported by respected environmental organizations including the Sierra Club and Clean Water Action. Both of these organizations testified in support of the bill, which prohibits solar sited in most of the New Jersey Pinelands and Highlands, in fresh water and coastal wetlands, and on lands that have conservation and agricultural easements.
The bill prohibits the use of fertilizers and pesticides, and requires solar farms to plant native grasses and pollinator-friendly plants for ground cover. Although ignored in the media’s coverage, this provision alone will instantly create thousands of acres of protected grassland habitat for many species, including the threatened savannah and grasshopper sparrows, and the eastern meadowlark that have been found to inhabit solar farms. Just as important, these properties will no longer release nitrogen and phosphorus stormwater runoff from farming operations to already polluted rivers and lakes that suffer from dangerous algae blooms each summer.
Solar farms improve water quality. According to N.J. Department of Environmental Protection regulations, switching from row crops to solar reduces stormwater runoff by approximately 50%, stabilizing the soils with permeable surfaces and slowing the movement of water across the ground. Each utility-scale solar farm brings real benefits to ground and surface waters, critical habitat creation and the soils themselves, allowing for sites to return to agricultural use when the solar equipment is removed at the end of the project’s useful life.
Solar improves air quality. Just one of our proposed projects in Salem County will produce enough zero emissions power to supply every single household in that county. Solar generation peaks on summer afternoons, when the dirtiest, least efficient fossil-fuel plants are dispatched to meet peak demand — causing massive spikes in air pollution. Solar reduces reliance on these fossil plants and reduces emissions when the air quality is at its worst. This is particularly important for counties such as Atlantic, Salem and Gloucester, which have the highest asthma hospitalization rates in the state.
Based on all the facts, it’s obvious why Senate Bill 2605 has received such broad support from elected officials, environmental groups, labor unions and the N.J. Farm Bureau. Utility-scale solar is a win for the economy and the environment. We should all be hoping this important bill passes as soon as possible.