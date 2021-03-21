Utility-scale solar is cheapest means to achieve NJ’s clean energy goals

Senate Bill 2605 directs the BPU to establish a utility-scale solar program modeled on the state’s successful offshore wind program. However, unlike the offshore wind program, the solar bill places caps on the contract prices such that utility-scale solar can never increase costs for ratepayers.

One might ask how this is possible — solar in New Jersey without state subsidies? Aside from the low cost of utility-scale solar, 20-year contracts allow solar developers to secure ultra-low-cost financing, which translates to lower rates for consumers.

The editorial erroneously claims that utility-scale solar is bad for the environment.

The bill includes groundbreaking environmental protections that are supported by respected environmental organizations including the Sierra Club and Clean Water Action. Both of these organizations testified in support of the bill, which prohibits solar sited in most of the New Jersey Pinelands and Highlands, in fresh water and coastal wetlands, and on lands that have conservation and agricultural easements.