US needs moral reawakening even more than party reform, by Keith Burris

I recently spoke with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania about impeachment, the hope of bipartisanship, and the future of the Republican Party and the country.
Toomey is a thoughtful and principled guy who, like Rob Portman of Ohio, is choosing to leave the Senate of his own accord.
In Toomey’s case, there was a self-imposed term limit. But in both of these men, though they are generally as upbeat as they are upright, I see frustration and more than a little bit of despair.
Toomey told me that President Biden talks unity but seems to be, so far, governing from the left, seeking Democratic votes only. Moderate Republicans, not including Toomey but including Portman, offered a more modest COVID relief bill than the Democrats want ($600 billion versus $1.9 trillion), and the president decided to bypass them.
Toomey thinks there is no real justification behind either bailout. I think he’s right.
Portman points out that Congress just passed a $900 billion relief bill, and most of the money has yet to be spent subject to a clear goal or sound accounting.
So you have a couple of capable senators, the kind you want to stay in the Congress and stick with the Republican Party, giving up.
It’s not hard to see how we got here.
The Democrats give every evidence of overreaching — of misreading their moment. So they could very well lose the House in 2022. Most Americans are not woke and don’t want to be. The blogosphere and cancel culture are not the country. Thank God.
But traditional Republicans have lost the war for control of the GOP. It is no longer the party that favors originalist judges, free markets, limited government and fiscal responsibility. It is the party of anger, resentment and grievance — the Trump party. And that party thumbs its nose at law, custom and institutions, as well as at quiet doers like Toomey and Portman.
The fringe controls both parties. So there can be no progress, which is possible only with compromise. We seem to be doomed to a cycle of reaction, executive actions and reversals of the previous president, and impeachments.
And real legislators are being replaced by people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is just fine with no committee assignment, thanks. Why work when you can spend your time in Congress tweeting, ranting and posturing? If Democrats really wanted to punish her, they would have given her more committee work, not less.
We need to break the fringe stranglehold on at least one of the parties. Or we need a new party.
Maybe, instead of toying with blocking President Trump from running for office again, which is surely undemocratic even if it is constitutional, we need Republican officeholders to say they will not support a GOP ticket in 2024 with Trump at the top.
Many Democrats took such a pledge regarding George Wallace in 1972 and 1976, when he seemed to have a real chance at winning the Democratic presidential nomination.
The Founders were so right about faction. A strong party system puts the country in the back seat and independent thought in the trunk.
We made it work for years with big tents and professional politicians who knew how to work together between elections. But it is breaking down now.
The Founders did not foresee, and could not foresee, what talk radio and then the internet would do to us. The civic fabric has been rent. Politics has become one, long bitter argument — like a bad marriage in which no one will listen, no one will learn and no one will leave.
Well, right now, the good guys are leaving.
That’s why, beyond party reform or a new party, we need something much bigger in America. We need a moral awakening.
And for me that moral awakening would, partially, look like this: First, a mass return to church-going. Second, a massive new wave of volunteerism — doing good works, both personally and organizationally.
For it strikes me that many of the very same Americans who stay home on Sunday mornings place ultimate faith in their political tribes and echo chambers.
They also believe in virtual capital punishment. If a professor misspeaks with no ill intent, he must nevertheless be destroyed. If a country singer loses it and lashes out and then apologizes, his apology will not be accepted. He must be sacrificed. We slaughter reputations instead of lambs now.
It also strikes me that we have reached the limits of what government can do to mend individuals or society. Driving up the current $27 trillion national debt by another $2 trillion will not end COVID-19 or anxiety about COVID-19. And free college tuition will not make college education better or more useful for those who seek it.
We need to get back to voluntary associations and neighborliness.
Fred Rogers, the ultimate neighbor, said, after 9/11: “Look for the helpers.” When I look for the helpers I do not see politicians.
I see a Toledo, Ohio, farm labor organizer trying to protect and find some measure of justice for the poorest working people in the nation. I see a minister in Los Angeles trying to help young gang members attain a supportive community, some sort of internal or spiritual savings account, and work — usefulness and income.
I see downtown churches in Pittsburgh trying to find and feed the homeless during a pandemic.
These are just a few of the helpers who, quietly, practice the politics of Fred Rogers: Don’t talk compassion, live it. Don’t emote for the dispossessed or write them a Christmas check. Feed and clothe them. Personally.
Walk with someone who hurts. And be content if he forgets to thank you.
Only a massive moral reawakening, one that infuses kindness and goodwill into our angry and spouting-off culture, can save us from the nihilistic and self-destructive trajectory our politics is now on.
Email Keith C. Burris, editorial director of Block Newspapers, at kburris@theblade.com.