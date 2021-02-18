US needs moral reawakening even more than party reform, by Keith Burris

The Democrats give every evidence of overreaching — of misreading their moment. So they could very well lose the House in 2022. Most Americans are not woke and don’t want to be. The blogosphere and cancel culture are not the country. Thank God.

But traditional Republicans have lost the war for control of the GOP. It is no longer the party that favors originalist judges, free markets, limited government and fiscal responsibility. It is the party of anger, resentment and grievance — the Trump party. And that party thumbs its nose at law, custom and institutions, as well as at quiet doers like Toomey and Portman.

The fringe controls both parties. So there can be no progress, which is possible only with compromise. We seem to be doomed to a cycle of reaction, executive actions and reversals of the previous president, and impeachments.

And real legislators are being replaced by people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is just fine with no committee assignment, thanks. Why work when you can spend your time in Congress tweeting, ranting and posturing? If Democrats really wanted to punish her, they would have given her more committee work, not less.

We need to break the fringe stranglehold on at least one of the parties. Or we need a new party.