Try HEROtini mocktails for a fun and safe year, by Bill and Muriel Elliott

HEROtini mocktails are a good idea year-round, particularly for designated drivers who provide safe rides for their friends and families. Many mocktails taste like the real thing, giving designated drivers the opportunity to join in the fun and become the true life of the party when it’s time to go home. You can take our online HERO Pledge at www.herocampaign.org/pledge, promising to be a safe and sober designated driver, then download a free digital HERO membership card. Many bars honor the card by offering free soft drinks.

We established the HERO Campaign to save lives in memory of our son, Navy Ensign John Elliott, who was killed in a collision with a drunken driver in July 2000. The pain of his loss never goes away, nor the knowledge that he would have done great things had he lived. Each year, at our October HERO Walk in Ocean City, we also pay tribute to the sad but growing number of area families who have lost loved ones to DUIs. They share our belief that we can end drunk driving with common sense, mocktails and the use of designated drivers.

The HERO Campaign isn’t against drinking or having fun, just drinking and driving, which kills over 10,000 Americans annually. For bar owners, HEROtinis are a great way to say thank you to all the designated drivers who keep their patrons and the roads safer.