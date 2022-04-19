 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truth at last about Hillary-financed Steele dossier, Hunter Biden's laptop, by Tom Wrobleski

  • 0

The scales have fallen off a lot of eyes lately.

Not that it matters.

The Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee the other day jointly agreed to pay a $113,000 fine to the Federal Election Commission for misrepresenting spending on the infamous Steele dossier, according to the Associated Press.

You remember the Steele dossier. It was the smoking gun document full of salacious gossip that supposedly proved that Donald Trump was in thrall to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele from spurious sources, the dossier was not only used in the campaign, but by the FBI to deceptively get a FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page, a Trump presidential campaign aide.

The Associated Press reported that the Clinton campaign hired the Perkins Coie firm, which then hired Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence outfit, to conduct opposition research on Trump’s ties to Russia. But on FEC forms, the campaign classified the spending as legal services.

People are also reading…

Recall all the denials that we heard that the Steele dossier was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Recall the government’s top intelligence authorities who vouched for its authenticity. Recall all those who said that to say otherwise was to spread Russian disinformation.

Now we know the dossier for what it actually was: A shoddy political hit job. Just as we know that Trump was right when he said that his campaign was spied on.

That’s right: Russia-linked misinformation, gathered by a foreign intelligence agent and paid for by an American presidential campaign in order to discredit a political opponent.

But all the while, the Democrats and their media amplifiers said that it was Trump who was compromised by the Kremlin and was in collusion with the Russians.

But the FEC fine shows that Hillary and the DNC were up to their eyebrows in Russia-linked electoral espionage. They were the ones using foreign assets in an attempt to tilt an American presidential election.

All this comes after the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN finally saw fit to confirm what the rest of the world has known for a while: The Hunter Biden laptop is real.

But it’s easy for the Dems and the media to admit the truth about the dossier and the laptop now, because the job they set out to do has been accomplished: Donald Trump is no longer in the White House.

Will the media and law enforcement now dig into all the shady deals with Ukraine and China that Hunter Biden’s name keeps popping up in? Will they look into the accusations of influence-peddling that could go as high as the “big guy,” President Joe Biden himself?

Probably not. Because none of the players in the laptop drama have that magic “Trump” name.

The Times, the Washington Post, CNN and the rest of them seem to care little that they’ve been exposed as base propagandists, or at least bad journalists, willing to parrot whatever the Democrats and their permanent-government friends in the FBI and CIA told them without the simplest of fact checks.

Never mind how the media and Big Tech, including Facebook and Twitter, blacklisted the New York Post for publishing the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop a year and a half ago.

The Post was banned from social media. People weren’t allowed to share the Post’s stories on various platforms. Now it turns out that the Post was right all along.

Here’s another media mess: The recent hysteria over “gaps” in Trump’s White House communications records for Jan. 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol breach.

After days of the media breathlessly likening the situation to President Richard Nixon’s tape erasures during Watergate, it was very quietly reported that the Trump records are complete after all. CNN said so.

At least it didn’t take them so long to figure it out and admit it.

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island Advance in New York.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Attacking the rich means attacking the country, by Jay Ambrose

Attacking the rich means attacking the country, by Jay Ambrose

Go after the hated rich, make up phony stories, hit them hard with taxes on their wealth, listen to the applause, figure on Democrats now winning the midterm elections and pretend it’s all about debt reduction and compassion for the average American. That’s President Joe Biden for you, skipping the parts about governmental exploitation and possible economic wreckage. He is not always confused ...

President Biden ignores inflation, only makes it worse, by Nolan Finley

President Biden ignores inflation, only makes it worse, by Nolan Finley

Nearly 60% of Americans say they worry a great deal about inflation, according to a new Gallup poll. Apparently, Joe Biden isn’t one of them. Inflation is raging at an annual rate of above 7%, the highest in 40 years. The average family is spending $250 a month more to get by than they were in 2020, according to Market Watch. For middle aged households, the jump is $305 a month to cover the ...

What true conservatives should care most about, by Tyler Cowen

What true conservatives should care most about, by Tyler Cowen

If you are a true conservative — and I use the term not as Ted Cruz might, but in its literal sense, as in conserving what is of value in the modern world — then you should be obsessed with three threats to the most vital parts of our civilizational heritage, all of which are coming to the fore: war, pandemic and environmental catastrophe. These three events have frequently caused or ...

Russia’s war in Ukraine proves why a greater US troop presence in Europe isn’t needed, by Daniel R. DePetris

Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its second month, is forcing the U.S. national security establishment to reconsider its original defense plans. President Joe Biden’s trip to Belgium and Poland, where he participated in several summits and announced another package of economic sanctions against Russian officials and defense firms, is clear evidence that Europe is Washington’s main priority at ...

End qualified immunity to hold police officers police accountable, by Sonia Pruitt and Carlton T. Mayers II

End qualified immunity to hold police officers police accountable, by Sonia Pruitt and Carlton T. Mayers II

Since the highly publicized deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, communities have grappled with how best to hold police officers who commit misconduct accountable and prevent them from engaging in future misconduct. In addition to internal administrative discipline by police departments, police officers can be held accountable for misconduct through criminal liability, civil liability ...

The IRS doesn’t need more workers, it needs less work, by Richard Williams

The IRS doesn’t need more workers, it needs less work, by Richard Williams

Tax day is approaching, and a shorthanded Internal Revenue Service just got a $675 million boost (6%) from Congress and the president. But money won’t fix this problem. We can solve it—and maybe some other problems—with tax reform. The IRS has its issues. Law professor Beverly Moran reported that last year, “taxpayers had trouble reaching the IRS, tax returns took months to process, almost a ...

Biggest revelation of Disney video? Too many parents let the culture teach their kids values, by Cynthia M. Allen

Biggest revelation of Disney video? Too many parents let the culture teach their kids values, by Cynthia M. Allen

FORT WORTH, Texas — In 2020, I wrote about how my family, which at the time included three preschool-aged children, opted to skip the Super Bowl to avoid the hyper-sexualized halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the artists that year, and while their performances showed remarkable stamina, attractiveness and talent, I argued that they also showcased far too much skin and dance moves ...

US and Europe should stop congratulating themselves, by Pankaj Mishra

US and Europe should stop congratulating themselves, by Pankaj Mishra

Cold War language about Western unity and the “long fight” against autocracy has become more rousing as Russia flounders in Ukraine. It is time to start worrying that the response to Vladimir Putin's aggression, led by U.S. President Joe Biden, might cause more widespread damage than even the Russian despot had planned. One only has to recall the Western reaction to the terrorist attacks of ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News