Truth at last about Hillary-financed Steele dossier, Hunter Biden's laptop, by Tom Wrobleski

The scales have fallen off a lot of eyes lately.

Not that it matters.

The Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee the other day jointly agreed to pay a $113,000 fine to the Federal Election Commission for misrepresenting spending on the infamous Steele dossier, according to the Associated Press.

You remember the Steele dossier. It was the smoking gun document full of salacious gossip that supposedly proved that Donald Trump was in thrall to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele from spurious sources, the dossier was not only used in the campaign, but by the FBI to deceptively get a FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page, a Trump presidential campaign aide.

The Associated Press reported that the Clinton campaign hired the Perkins Coie firm, which then hired Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence outfit, to conduct opposition research on Trump’s ties to Russia. But on FEC forms, the campaign classified the spending as legal services.

Recall all the denials that we heard that the Steele dossier was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Recall the government’s top intelligence authorities who vouched for its authenticity. Recall all those who said that to say otherwise was to spread Russian disinformation.

Now we know the dossier for what it actually was: A shoddy political hit job. Just as we know that Trump was right when he said that his campaign was spied on.

That’s right: Russia-linked misinformation, gathered by a foreign intelligence agent and paid for by an American presidential campaign in order to discredit a political opponent.

But all the while, the Democrats and their media amplifiers said that it was Trump who was compromised by the Kremlin and was in collusion with the Russians.

But the FEC fine shows that Hillary and the DNC were up to their eyebrows in Russia-linked electoral espionage. They were the ones using foreign assets in an attempt to tilt an American presidential election.

All this comes after the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN finally saw fit to confirm what the rest of the world has known for a while: The Hunter Biden laptop is real.

But it’s easy for the Dems and the media to admit the truth about the dossier and the laptop now, because the job they set out to do has been accomplished: Donald Trump is no longer in the White House.

Will the media and law enforcement now dig into all the shady deals with Ukraine and China that Hunter Biden’s name keeps popping up in? Will they look into the accusations of influence-peddling that could go as high as the “big guy,” President Joe Biden himself?

Probably not. Because none of the players in the laptop drama have that magic “Trump” name.

The Times, the Washington Post, CNN and the rest of them seem to care little that they’ve been exposed as base propagandists, or at least bad journalists, willing to parrot whatever the Democrats and their permanent-government friends in the FBI and CIA told them without the simplest of fact checks.

Never mind how the media and Big Tech, including Facebook and Twitter, blacklisted the New York Post for publishing the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop a year and a half ago.

The Post was banned from social media. People weren’t allowed to share the Post’s stories on various platforms. Now it turns out that the Post was right all along.

Here’s another media mess: The recent hysteria over “gaps” in Trump’s White House communications records for Jan. 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol breach.

After days of the media breathlessly likening the situation to President Richard Nixon’s tape erasures during Watergate, it was very quietly reported that the Trump records are complete after all. CNN said so.

At least it didn’t take them so long to figure it out and admit it.

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island Advance in New York.