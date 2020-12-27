Trump must congratulate Biden, help US past partisan anger to work together, by Sen. Chris Brown

The Army never asked me my party affiliation when they sent me overseas. All that mattered was I swore an oath to do my duty in protecting and defending the Constitution because America is greater than any one person or one party. With the Electoral College votes counted and every previous major lawsuit and appeal either dismissed, withdrawn or denied, it’s time for President Trump to uphold his oath to protect and defend the Constitution and acknowledge the reality Joe Biden won the election.
We Americans are very competitive and hate to lose. That’s why we’re the greatest country on the planet. But we must be careful not to let our competitiveness divide us after elections. President Trump fought as hard as he could and pursued every legal avenue, but came up short. Everyone may not like the results, but we must abide by the outcome.
Because of my military service, I was asked to lead the Pledge of Allegiance when President Trump visited Wildwood. When the president of the United States asks you to lead the pledge, you do it. It was an honor and I had a lot of fun doing it. The same holds true if President-elect Biden asked me to lead the pledge. Even though I didn’t vote for him, I would do it out of respect for the office, our flag and our country.
Donald Trump legitimately won the 2016 election, which is why the efforts to undermine his presidency by those who didn’t like those results were disappointing. The anger and vitriol of people who refused to accept Trump’s victory undermined our Constitution and public institutions while preventing our country from uniting to solve the problems facing all of us. It simply further polarized our country, pitting Americans against Americans.
Denying the results of an election imprisons Americans in a constant state of political warfare. At some point, we need to come together to govern. Recent calls to impound voting machines, replace slates of electors, and for Congress to reject electoral votes don’t help. By the way, using the impeachment process to undo an election or using scare tactics that Trump would impose martial law are just as damaging to our country. Our families deserve better.
President Trump’s claim the election was stolen is based on his belief there was systemic voter fraud. His lawyers promised irrefutable proof of this — the so-called Kraken. But recounts and audits in multiple states, including New Jersey, did not uncover any evidence of systemic voter fraud. U.S. Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of fraud or compromised voting machines. Republican state election officials in Georgia, Ohio, Kansas and Washington found no evidence of a voter fraud conspiracy. In the weeks since Election Day, the Kraken remains a mythical beast rumored about, but still never seen.
In my short time in politics, I’ve rarely agreed with former Gov. Chris Christie, but his remarks accurately sum up the facts when he said President Trump’s legal team repeatedly failed to produce evidence, resulting in a “national embarrassment.” Christie said, “Elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen here.”
Eighty-one million Americans voted for Biden and 74 million Americans voted for Trump, a difference of 4%. These results are not an indication of an embrace or rejection of either side, but rather a plea for common ground. We can’t allow our politics to become a zero-sum game where half of America wins and the other half loses. Our foreign enemies must be enjoying the sight of us at each other’s throat.
The cycle of denying the legitimacy of duly elected presidents — from Clinton in 1992, Bush in 2000, Obama in 2008, Trump in 2016 and now Biden — must end because it makes it harder for us to work together. The issues that matter most to me are middle-class concerns: jobs, quality education for our children and accessible health care. Think about how long it took for Congress, because of bitter partisan rancor and mistrust, to approve a second round of unemployment benefits while we have over 63,000 in Atlantic County out of work.
Trump can be proud of his accomplishments, such as Operation Warp Speed and three Middle East peace treaties, during his term. He can leave an even greater legacy by putting his country first by rising above the “tit for tat” denials of election results by congratulating Biden and gracefully transitioning power to the new president.
State Sen. Chris Brown, of Ventnor, is a Republican representing the 2nd District (nearly all of Atlantic County).