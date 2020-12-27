Trump must congratulate Biden, help US past partisan anger to work together, by Sen. Chris Brown

The Army never asked me my party affiliation when they sent me overseas. All that mattered was I swore an oath to do my duty in protecting and defending the Constitution because America is greater than any one person or one party. With the Electoral College votes counted and every previous major lawsuit and appeal either dismissed, withdrawn or denied, it’s time for President Trump to uphold his oath to protect and defend the Constitution and acknowledge the reality Joe Biden won the election.

We Americans are very competitive and hate to lose. That’s why we’re the greatest country on the planet. But we must be careful not to let our competitiveness divide us after elections. President Trump fought as hard as he could and pursued every legal avenue, but came up short. Everyone may not like the results, but we must abide by the outcome.

Because of my military service, I was asked to lead the Pledge of Allegiance when President Trump visited Wildwood. When the president of the United States asks you to lead the pledge, you do it. It was an honor and I had a lot of fun doing it. The same holds true if President-elect Biden asked me to lead the pledge. Even though I didn’t vote for him, I would do it out of respect for the office, our flag and our country.