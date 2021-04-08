Too many want free speech for themselves, but not others, by Keith Burris

A friend of mine recently saw what he thought had been an up-’til-then pleasant date end abruptly. “You are too conservative for me,” the woman said, leaving a small tip and exiting.

Are relationships to be subjected to political litmus tests now? So much for Tracy and Hepburn in “Adam’s Rib,” in which Tracy’s penultimate line is “vive la difference.” So much for James Carville and Mary Matalin, in real life. And so much for two equally great Americans and jurists, Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose affection for each other, opera, and travel transcended their disagreements about everything else.

I want to live in an America in which affection transcends politics.

If one is more than the sum of his words and thoughts, and assumes this is true of others, he can love a man, as my Dad did his brother and his brother loved him, and think his politics daft.

But many, maybe most, of my fellow Americans currently disagree.

I have “blue” friends who not only will not contemplate living in a red state but will not vacation in one. I have “red” friends who say California and New York are Gomorrah and ought to secede from the union. They will not willingly travel to either.