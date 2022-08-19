This Aviation Day heralds air show, economic innovation, by Lauren Moore

Today, Aug. 19, is National Aviation Day, and I want to share two fantastic reasons why we should celebrate aviation in Atlantic County and the region.

One is the Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. This is the largest tourism draw in New Jersey and contributes millions of dollars in economic activity to the local economy each year. Hats off to the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, which produces an incredible show both in the skies and on the ground.

The second reason is the potential of the aviation industry to transform the area economy, as Atlantic County is home to New Jersey’s only Aviation Innovation Hub. This innovation hub includes Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, and the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park (NARTP), a 58-acre corporate research park.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA), of which I am president, is attracting millions of dollars of government funding and private sector investment to the Aviation Innovation Hub. All of this is being done to diversify the economy, stimulate job growth, and promote economic opportunity for the region.

Thanks to a recent $5 million appropriation from the New Jersey Legislature and Gov. Murphy’s office, the ACEA is working with NARTP to develop a second R&D building at the Aviation Innovation Hub. This $5 million in state funding is in addition to a $3 million federal grant awarded to us by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

With the first building at NARTP fully leased, tenant interest is strong for additional space. A total of seven buildings are planned at NARTP, which when fully developed, will be home to hundreds of new high-tech jobs. A groundbreaking for the second building at NARTP is expected in early 2023.

The ACEA is aggressively marketing the NARTP as a business destination and the place to be for the research and development of the next generation in the aviation industry, which includes unmanned aerial systems (drones) and advanced air mobility vehicles (flying cars). These new technologies require a new breed of technician to maintain future aircraft, using modern teaching tools like virtual reality and augmented reality as well as new technologies including artificial intelligence.

Training for these high-tech jobs will happen at the Aviation Training Academy of the Future, to be located within our Aviation Innovation Hub. The ACEA is working with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Atlantic Cape Community College, and the U.S. Air Force 305th Maintenance Group at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to develop this state-of-the-art school.

Another exciting project in our portfolio is the Airport Autonomy Initiative, an industry challenge led by the U.S. Air Force to advance the use of autonomous vehicles for critical functions at airports, including debris detection on runways, grass cutting and perimeter patrols (for both security and wildlife management). We are working closely with New Jersey’s federal senators on additional funding to help attract this R&D activity to ACY along with the high-tech companies developing these advanced systems.

Perhaps the biggest impact on the local economy in the years ahead may come from our collaboration with the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which manages Atlantic City Airport. ACEA and SJTA are working together to bring significant air cargo operations to ACY, which would help relieve persistent supply-chain problems and could create thousands of new jobs in Atlantic County.

Clearly, great strides are being made to further develop the economy and build a thriving aviation industry in southern New Jersey. What better reasons do we need to celebrate Aviation Day?

Lauren Moore, of Bordentown, Burlington County, is president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.