The government says UFOs are real. What's next? by Chris Reed

All of this begs the question: Now what? If the U.S. government believes the Earth is being monitored by aliens with vastly superior technology, how should it respond? How can it respond?

If the evidence gets stronger, will the Pentagon seek an even bigger budget? If the aliens are so much more advanced, that doesn’t make sense.

If the evidence gets stronger, will the nations of the world unite to confront the potential alien threat, as President Ronald Reagan suggested in a 1987 speech to the United Nations? Given how divided the world is — only starting with the U.S. and China — that doesn’t seem likely.

And bad things could happen if the evidence gets stronger, even if the UFOs remain benign — starting with a super-charging of the “fake news” narrative. “We already live in an age of conspiracy theories,” Klein wrote. “Now the guardrails would truly shatter, because if UFOs were real, despite decades of dismissals, who would remain trusted to say anything else was false?”