 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The good news about the world you seldom hear, by Bjorn Lomborg

  • 0

It’s easy to believe that life on Earth is getting ever worse. The media constantly highlight one catastrophe after another and make terrifying predictions. With a torrent of doom and gloom about climate change and the environment, it’s understandable why many people — especially the young — genuinely believe the world is about to end. The fact is that while problems remain, the world is getting better. We just rarely hear it.

We are incessantly told about disasters, whether the latest heat wave, flood, wildfire or storm. Yet, the data overwhelmingly show that over the last century, people have become much safer from all these weather events.

Indeed, in the 1920s, half a million people were killed by weather disasters, whereas in the last decade, the death toll averaged 18,000. This year, just like 2020 and 2021, is tracking below that. Why? Because when people get richer, they get more resilient.

People are also reading…

Weather-fixated television news would make us all think that disasters are getting worse. They’re not. Around 1900, 4.5 percent of the land area of the world would burn every year. Over the last century, this declined to 3.2 percent. In the previous two decades, satellites have shown further decline — in 2021, just 2.5 percent burned. This has happened mostly because richer societies prevent fires. Models show that, despite climate change, human adaptation will mean even less burning by the end of the century.

And despite what you may have heard about record-breaking costs from weather disasters (mainly because wealthier populations build more expensive houses along coastlines), damage costs are declining, not increasing, as a percent of GDP.

But it’s not only weather disasters that are getting less damaging despite dire predictions. A decade ago, environmentalists loudly declared that Australia’s magnificent Great Barrier Reef was nearly dead, killed by bleaching caused by climate change. The U.K. Guardian even published an obituary. This year, scientists revealed that two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef shows the highest coral cover since records began in 1985. The good-news report got a fraction of the attention.

Not long ago, environmentalists constantly used pictures of polar bears to highlight the dangers of climate change. Polar bears are even featured in Al Gore’s terrifying movie, “An Inconvenient Truth.” But the reality is that polar bear numbers have been increasing — from somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 in the 1960s to 26,000 today. We don’t hear this news. Instead, campaigners just quietly stopped using polar bears in their activism.

There are so many bad-news stories that we seldom stop to consider that life is getting much better on the most important indicators. Human life expectancy has doubled over the past century, from 36 years in 1920 to more than 72 years today. A hundred years ago, three-quarters of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty. Today, it’s less than one-tenth. The deadliest environmental problem, air pollution, was four times more likely to kill you in 1920 than today, mostly through people in poverty cooking and heating with dung and wood.

Despite COVID-related setbacks, humanity has become better and better off. Yet doom-mongers will keep telling you the end is nigh. This is great for their fundraising, but the costs to society are sky-high: We make poor, expensive policy choices and our kids are scared witless.

We also end up ignoring much bigger problems. Consider all the attention devoted to heat waves. In the United States and many other parts of the world, heat deaths are actually declining because access to air conditioning helps much more than rising temperatures hurt. However, almost everywhere, the cold quietly kills many more.

In the United States, 20,000 people die of heat, but 170,000 die of cold — something we rarely focus on. Moreover, cold deaths are rising in the United States, and our incessant focus on climate change exacerbates this trend because politicians have introduced green laws that make energy more expensive, meaning fewer people can afford to keep warm. Lacking perspective means we don’t focus first on where we can help most.

On a broader scale, global warming prompts celebrities and politicians to fly around the world in private jets lecturing the rest of us while we spend less on problems like hunger, infectious diseases and a lack of basic schooling. When did politicians and movie stars ever meet for an important cause like de-worming children?

We need some balance in our news, but that doesn’t mean ignoring global warming: It is a real problem caused by humanity. We need perspective. To know what to expect from a warming planet, we can look at the damage estimates from the economic models used by the Biden and Obama administrations, revealing the entire global cost of climate change — not just to economies but in every sense — will be equivalent to less than a 4 percent hit to global GDP by the end of the century.

Humanity is getting more prosperous every day. The United Nations estimates that without global warming, the average person in 2100 would be 450 percent better off than today. Global warming means people will only be 434 percent richer instead. That is not a disaster.

Climate change fear is causing life-changing anxiety. You might be hearing nothing but bad news, but that doesn’t mean that you’re hearing the full story.

Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. His new book is “False Alarm — How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India’s balancing act on war and peace is getting trickier, by Mihir Sharma

India’s balancing act on war and peace is getting trickier, by Mihir Sharma

India’s official position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is notoriously hard to pin down. Within the last two weeks alone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly reproved Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that “this is not the era for war.” But then India, as a member of the U.N. Security Council, abstained on a vote condemning Moscow’s “annexation” of Ukrainian territory. To ...

Enjoy the Social Security bump now. You'll pay later, by Allison Schrager

Enjoy the Social Security bump now. You'll pay later, by Allison Schrager

Social Security is known as the third rail of politics. President Joe Biden has pounced on all who dare even think about curtailing the retirement program. In fact, this week cash-strapped retirees will get the biggest cost-of-living increase in 40 years, an 8.7% boost to protect them from inflation. For many retirees on fixed incomes, that’s a godsend. Some Republicans are considering ...

Parkland and the flawed argument against capital punishment, by Adam Carrington

Parkland and the flawed argument against capital punishment, by Adam Carrington

Jurors recently handed down their decision in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the man who murdered 17 people, mostly children, in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 in Parkland, Florida. They opted against the death penalty, choosing instead to give Cruz life in prison without parole. The three jurors who voted against the death penalty did so based on “mitigating ...

A crisis is coming in Europe. The only question is, which kind? by Tyler Cowen

A crisis is coming in Europe. The only question is, which kind? by Tyler Cowen

European governments are facing a choice of which kind of crisis to have: an energy crisis or a fiscal crisis. The global economy may hang in the balance. Estimates of the size of the energy price shock vary, but one plausible assessment runs in the range of 6% to 8% of GDP for Europe. One response to this shock would be to let energy prices rise and allow the private sector to adjust. This ...

Study only raises questions about colonoscopy effectiveness, by Lisa Jarvis

Many people in the U.S. may now be thinking that they’ve received a blessed reprieve from a middle age rite of passage: the colonoscopy. After all, a large study just made headlines for suggesting the procedure isn’t nearly as effective at lowering the risk of colon cancer as previously thought. Worse, it didn’t seem to have any impact on lowering the risk of dying from the disease. But no one ...

Lessons from surviving Hurricane Ian, by David McGrath

Lessons from surviving Hurricane Ian, by David McGrath

Meteorologists can predict hurricanes as soon as they’re born and gauge their size, speed and time of arrival with increasing accuracy — though ascertaining their precise route remains a work in progress. But science’s limits, and the manner in which information is disseminated by television networks and other media, often place the lives of those they serve in greater jeopardy. My conclusion ...

The Supreme Court has a long history of failed leak probes, by Stephen L. Carter

The Supreme Court has a long history of failed leak probes, by Stephen L. Carter

Although the matter is reportedly still up in the air, I’m hoping the Supreme Court releases its report on the investigation of a draft opinion in last spring’s abortion case. But I doubt we’ll learn the identity of the leaker. We never do. I consider the leak contemptible, but we mustn’t be starry-eyed. The court has leaked for most of its existence. At times there have only been hints, such ...

With government leadership, now's the time to electrify everything, by Larissa Johnson

With government leadership, now's the time to electrify everything, by Larissa Johnson

If you’re like most people, you probably only think about energy when filling up your car or paying a hefty electric bill. You probably don’t know that, since 1992, October has been designated “Energy Awareness Month.” This October, we have several compelling reasons to think about the energy we depend on. For one, a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine have sent costs soaring. And climate ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News