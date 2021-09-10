The end may be coming for Roe vs. Wade. But abortion will still be legal in many states

Consider this an elegy for Roe vs. Wade, a lamentation for the impending death of a law that has enabled millions of American women over the past half-century to control their bodies, their economic lives, their personal fates.

Let’s not kid ourselves. The Supreme Court of the United States, now dominated by religious conservatives who have signaled again and again that they detest the 1973 decision that legalized female agency, is itching to erase it, stare decisis be damned.

Or, in lay terms, precedent schmecedent.

We now live in a country where women with unwanted pregnancies will be forced to bear children — in one state so far, but probably two dozen eventually. Maybe even if they have been raped. By a stranger. By a lover. By a teacher, a minister, a father or a brother.

We now live in a country where a state has willingly turned itself into a North Korean-style hotbed of snitchery, and others will undoubtedly follow.

The idea that this state, Texas, prides itself on its love of individual liberty and autonomy is laughable. Its overwhelmingly white and male Legislature has burrowed its way into the uteruses of its least powerful citizens — the overwhelmingly poor, Black and Latino women who will no longer have control over their own bodies.