 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The end may be coming for Roe vs. Wade. But abortion will still be legal in many states
0 comments

The end may be coming for Roe vs. Wade. But abortion will still be legal in many states

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Consider this an elegy for Roe vs. Wade, a lamentation for the impending death of a law that has enabled millions of American women over the past half-century to control their bodies, their economic lives, their personal fates.

Let’s not kid ourselves. The Supreme Court of the United States, now dominated by religious conservatives who have signaled again and again that they detest the 1973 decision that legalized female agency, is itching to erase it, stare decisis be damned.

Or, in lay terms, precedent schmecedent.

We now live in a country where women with unwanted pregnancies will be forced to bear children — in one state so far, but probably two dozen eventually. Maybe even if they have been raped. By a stranger. By a lover. By a teacher, a minister, a father or a brother.

We now live in a country where a state has willingly turned itself into a North Korean-style hotbed of snitchery, and others will undoubtedly follow.

The idea that this state, Texas, prides itself on its love of individual liberty and autonomy is laughable. Its overwhelmingly white and male Legislature has burrowed its way into the uteruses of its least powerful citizens — the overwhelmingly poor, Black and Latino women who will no longer have control over their own bodies.

The new Texas law, which is patently unconstitutional, outlaws most abortions after roughly six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — and does not allow state officials to enforce it. Instead, the powers of enforcement have been turned over to the populace at large, sanctioning a truly sick form of vigilantism.

Any average Joe has the right to sue anyone he suspects of having aided and abetted an abortion — medical staff, the receptionist at the abortion clinic, the sister who lent $600 for the procedure. If the lawsuit is successful, the snitch will receive a $10,000 bounty, plus legal costs.

The person who received the abortion cannot be sued. Perhaps even the Texas Legislature understands that forcing a woman through unwanted childbirth is punishment enough. After all, researchers have found that women are about 14 times more likely to die during childbirth than during an abortion, which is one of the safest medical procedures on the planet.

The high court, with its unassailable conservative supermajority, has feigned a bizarre helplessness in the face of the Texas Legislature’s weaselly legal shenanigans. By a vote of 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining his liberal colleagues in dissent, the court declared it could not grant an emergency stay of the Texas law because it presents such “complex and novel” procedural questions.

And anyway, a less bizarre case challenging a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court in the fall. With this case, the court is expected to deal the death blow to Roe.

I cannot contemplate the demise of Roe without holding a thought for the courageous doctors and clinic staff who have been injured or killed in the course of helping women exercise their constitutional right to end pregnancies.

They are heroes like George Tiller of Kansas, the late-term abortion doctor who treated many women carrying wanted pregnancies, but who discovered in their second terms that their babies had anomalies judged incompatible with life, or that childbirth would cause the mothers irreparable physical harm.

He was the target of relentless violence and harassment but never stopped caring for patients — and never stopped providing abortions. In 1986, his Wichita clinic was firebombed. In 1991, it was blockaded by abortion foes. In 1993, an antiabortion extremist shot Tiller in both arms.

“His staff is really great,” one of his patients told me in 1996. “Everyone there is a warrior. The cleaning lady carries a Glock.”

In the early 2000s, on his top-rated TV show, then-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly repeatedly called him “Tiller the baby killer.” In 2007, Kansas accused Tiller of breaking its stringent abortion law. In 2009, the state’s flimsy case went to trial. The jury acquitted Tiller in less than an hour.

Two months later, a Christian extremist shot Tiller in the head at his church, where he was working as an usher.

Tiller’s mantra, printed on lapel pins handed out at his funeral, was “Trust Women.”

In spite of the patriarchal impulses of the Supreme Court and Republican-dominated legislatures, the majority of Americans feel the same way.

If there is any good news to be gleaned as we anticipate a post-Roe world, it is that abortion will continue to be legal in at least 21 states.

Some states — among them California, Washington, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont and New York — have protected the right to abortion and strengthened those laws over the years.

In California, for example, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified midwives may legally perform early abortion surgical procedures.

In 2019, as antiabortion fervor swept many states, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a first-of-its-kind requirement that requires the state’s public universities to offer students medication abortion, used to terminate a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks.

California has long been at the forefront of reproductive rights.

In 1969, four years before the Roe ruling, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that California’s Constitution guarantees the right to abortion.

And unlike dozens of other states, California requires private insurers to include abortion as a covered service.

There is still a slim chance that Congress, with its razor-thin partisan margins, could pass a bill guaranteeing the right to abortion, which it should have done years ago.

Still, how shameful that the U.S. Supreme Court, charged with protecting our constitutional rights, may be about to put a stake through the heart of Roe, relegating women, mostly the poor, to second-class status.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US needs new health research leader, by Dr. Alka Chandna
Columnists

US needs new health research leader, by Dr. Alka Chandna

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is our nation’s foremost medical research authority, charged with the lofty and admirable goal of seeking scientific knowledge to “enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.” But under the leadership of Director Francis Collins, the agency has repeatedly failed in this mission and squandered tens of billions in taxpayer money. ...

Columnists

Spared death, Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan doesn’t deserve freedom, by Laurence H. Tribe

I was an idealistic 26-year-old clerking on the United States Supreme Court when Sirhan Sirhan murdered Robert F. Kennedy, then a leading candidate for the 1968 Democratic presidential nomination. My dreams — like those of millions of Americans — for a humane exit from the Vietnam War, for a brighter American future, were killed that day in a crowded hotel kitchen hallway, minutes after ...

We don't know if the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe, by Noah Feldman
Columnists

We don't know if the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe, by Noah Feldman

A day after the Constitution-flouting Texas anti-abortion law went into effect, a divided Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that it won’t block the law before it can grapple with a concrete case that tests it in practice. The five most conservative justices agreed to an unsigned, one-and-a-half-page opinion that said the law might or might not be unconstitutional, but that given its unusual ...

Columnists

Commentary: The US knew the truth about Afghanistan. It didn't listen

Global leaders have spent these last critical weeks asking themselves: “What went wrong in Afghanistan?” They’d be better off asking: “What did we do wrong in Afghanistan?” To get a sense of how badly the foreign intervention went off-course, you could do worse than to scroll through the Twitter feed of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as Sigar. This group, ...

Burden on struggling employers a threat to labor, by Rachel Greszler
Columnists

Burden on struggling employers a threat to labor, by Rachel Greszler

We’ve all seen them — the “help wanted” signs posted in business windows and even the “we’re sorry” notes, apologizing for long waits and reduced hours due to worker shortages. Despite what was anticipated as a tough spell ahead for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by some measures, 2021 has turned out to have some surprisingly positive outcomes for workers. There are record job openings, ...

Columnists

Kavanaugh is the last hope for abortion rights, by Noah Feldman

For the first time in 30 years — a legal generation — the Supreme Court is poised to revisit the law of abortion rights in a fundamental way. The last time, in 1992, amid expectations that Roe v. Wade might be reversed, the right to choose was saved by an unlikely coalition: Justices Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O’Connor, both President Ronald Reagan’s nominees, and David Souter, nominated ...

Columnists

Purdue Pharma OxyContin ruling lets Sacklers off the hook, by Joe Nocera

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring. Over the years, dozens of companies have done just that, including Delphi Automotive, Hostess Brands, Sears ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News