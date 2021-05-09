The dangers of Biden’s non-emergency spending binge, by Steve Chapman

In his 1996 State of the Union address, President Bill Clinton said, “We know big government does not have all the answers. We know there’s not a program for every problem.” In short, “The era of big government is over.”

A generation later President Joe Biden says, in effect, “I’ve got $6 trillion that says otherwise.” That’s the combined cost of his COVID-19 relief program, his infrastructure plan and his American Families Plan. This gargantuan sum would come on top of the nearly $4 trillion authorized in 2020 to deal with the pandemic and its economic fallout. Biden is proposing a vast expansion of government programs that would weigh heavily on our economic future.

Most of the spending last year was an appropriate response to a massive emergency. With the life and health of millions of people in jeopardy, and much of the economy gasping for air, elected leaders had little choice but to put the nation on the equivalent of a wartime footing. It was no time for governmental austerity, which would have been heartless and self-defeating.