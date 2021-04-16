Teens feeling closer to parents, getting more sleep due to pandemic, by Diane Bell

The relative well-being of teenagers was attributed, in part, to getting more sleep, thanks to online school and lockdown restrictions, as well as spending more time with their families.

“We were very surprised there weren’t increases in loneliness and depression among teens from before the pandemic,” Twenge says, especially because those feelings increased so notably in adults. More than two-thirds of the teens surveyed indicated they felt closer to their parents during the lockdown.

Twenge, 49, is known for her many studies on teens and technology. She has appeared on national news programs and written more than 160 scientific publications, two textbooks and four trade books, including: “iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy — and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.”

So it is no surprise that COVID-19 and its effect on mental health and education would send her on fact-finding missions.

Her most recent study was released Tuesday. It focuses on schools and education and was sponsored by Brigham Young University’s Wheatley Institution, which is dedicated to scholarly research.