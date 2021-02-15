Teach kids now about marijuana risks, before problems hit NJ, by Assemblyman Erik Simonsen

It’s high time we create a curriculum that teaches young people the risks of cannabis and marijuana use.

As a legislator, I know that laws can have unintended consequences. As an educator, I’m concerned about the impacts of marijuana legalization on children and teens.

Voters said yes to legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and over by a 2-1 margin on Nov. 3. That night, the search term “how to roll a joint” increased 2,800% among online users in the state.

Consumers are anxious to legally light up, but lawmakers are squabbling over penalties for people under 21 in possession of marijuana.

There has been a lot of meritorious debate regarding decriminalizing marijuana and keeping young people out of the criminal justice system, but we need to start talking about preventing those younger than 21 from picking up the drug in the first place.

As marijuana’s stigma goes up in smoke, we are going to have to change how young people perceive the drug. We need to educate teens and adolescents about the harmful effects of marijuana on developing minds.

Cannabis use in adolescents can negatively impact cognition because the brain is not fully developed until the mid-20s.