Taxpayers still losing to closed-minded local officials on shared services, by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo

Folks, here we go again, in a revolving conversation on shared services.
It seems many of our elected officials truly do want to reduce the property tax burden our residents face; however, many others seem to use the topic of shared services only when convenient and without intent to follow through.
The shared services and consolidation train has been going around for decades. The low-hanging fruit of shared services has been done in many towns but the tougher consolidation projects always come back to home rule.
When I was Mayor in Northfield, we implemented shared court services with Linwood, a shared service that is still in place. A not so low hanging piece of fruit was the project of implementing shared police chiefs with the goal of eventually consolidating police departments between the two small towns. At the taxpayers’ loss, the sharing of police chiefs and the eventual goal of a shared police department was undone after I left as mayor in 2014.
In my years of fighting for the hard-working families of Atlantic County, I have proposed and championed legislation that focuses on the consolidation of services. When I became an assemblyman in 2014, I introduced a bill that would allow Atlantic County to move towards a countywide tax assessor model. I have relentlessly tried to get the county and municipal officials to agree that, long term, taxpayers would save with a countywide tax assessor office.
County Executive Dennis Levinson supported the project in the beginning, but as we far too often see in Atlantic County, politics and party lines won in the fight over good policy and taxpayer savings. I still believe that a countywide tax assessor office would bring stability and efficiency when calculating property valuations. In the long term, it would save millions of dollars with fewer appeals and limited revaluations.
Tied into the goal of creative ways to save taxpayers’ money, legislation I sponsored in 2018 was signed into law, permitting county governing bodies, with approval of the local county board of taxation, to revise their real property assessment calendar. This program is specifically designed to reschedule the property assessment appeal process to dates prior to when the local property tax rate is calculated, which allows for a more accurate local property tax rate. In doing so, the program moves the appeal process from April to January, allowing municipalities to have a better understanding of their tax base when making budgetary decisions.
Earlier this year, in January, I sent letters to all 23 Atlantic County mayors, each freeholder, and the Atlantic County tax administrator to ask them to move forward in implementing this seemingly small change that would benefit the towns and the taxpayers. Consider this as my second official request for the mayors and freeholders to work together in implementing this tax calendar change.
County Executive Levinson has asked to form a committee to investigate the possibility of a county court system. I applaud him on this effort. In the spirit of working together and bipartisanship, I have already reached out to several mayors about this exciting prospect, only to be met with rebuttals of home rule.
We truly have to be open-minded as elected officials and look at options for delivering government more efficiently to save taxpayers’ dollars, to keep families and seniors here in New Jersey. As I see it, as long as politics trumps good government, the taxpayer will continue to lose.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, of Northfield, represents the 2nd Legislative District, which includes most of Atlantic County.
