Taxpayers still losing to closed-minded local officials on shared services, by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo

Folks, here we go again, in a revolving conversation on shared services.

It seems many of our elected officials truly do want to reduce the property tax burden our residents face; however, many others seem to use the topic of shared services only when convenient and without intent to follow through.

The shared services and consolidation train has been going around for decades. The low-hanging fruit of shared services has been done in many towns but the tougher consolidation projects always come back to home rule.

When I was Mayor in Northfield, we implemented shared court services with Linwood, a shared service that is still in place. A not so low hanging piece of fruit was the project of implementing shared police chiefs with the goal of eventually consolidating police departments between the two small towns. At the taxpayers’ loss, the sharing of police chiefs and the eventual goal of a shared police department was undone after I left as mayor in 2014.