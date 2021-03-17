Summer work exchange programs vital for seasonal tourism’s recovery, by Cape chambers of commerce

Our local population continues to play an important role in filling seasonal jobs, but it’s simply not enough. 97% of SWT host employers report having more seasonal jobs available than workers to fill them. The SWT students do not take jobs away from Americans, they simply fill the jobs that otherwise cannot be filled. For example, many businesses operate during the shoulder months of the peak tourist season when many American students aren’t available for seasonal work. Having the SWT students means that businesses in are able to stay open longer, sustain more year-round employment, and enable businesses to provide full-time jobs to Americans — jobs that would otherwise be in jeopardy if not for the program. And after the difficult year that local businesses and the tourism economy have just faced, and continue to face, this program is more critical than ever.