Success of plastic bag ban depends on changing to better options, by Patrick Hossay

On May 4, New Jersey will begin to enforce one of the most ambitious bans on disposable plastic bags in the nation. This has raised some entirely reasonable questions among consumers regarding the nature of the ban, its implementation and particularly its value. In short, is this ban likely to be worth the effort? From the perspective of an expert in sustainability, I can offer a firm and decisive answer: It depends. That is to say, the benefits of the bag ban will depend on whether we see this as an opportunity to rethink our excessive use of disposable plastics and begin to pursue better options, or will we imagine this ban as having “solved” the problem, wipe our hands and move on to a new topic. If it’s the latter, we will have missed a great opportunity.

The ban on disposable plastic bags has more than one aim: Clearly, it is intended to help address the significant and problematic level of plastic litter in the Garden State. But it is also intended to reduce dependence on plastics for simple disposable items, reduce overall impact on the environment and perhaps nudge us just a bit closer to sustainability.

As for the first of these aims, it is clear that banning disposable plastic bags is very likely to significantly reduce the volume of free-range bags that litter beaches, parks and rivers. This is a very good thing. Plastics can wreak havoc with oceanic ecosystems, they can cause great harm to our waterways and they kill wildlife, from birds to fish and everything in between. The longer-term impacts are equally troubling: These bags do not degrade, they break apart into smaller and smaller bits, called microplastics, with an impact on ecosystems that is largely unknown.

However, the potential value of the ban for other aims is not at all clear. Basically, the benefit of giving up anything all depends on what you replace it with. Giving up sugary soft drinks so you can drink more tequila is probably not what the doctor ordered. And, in the case of plastic bags, if we replace relatively energy-efficient disposable bags with poorly made reusable plastic bags that might endure a dozen uses, but will require a few hundred times more energy and resources to make, the net effect is not positive. Without proactive efforts to ensure this does not happen, it’s very likely to be the case. Having become used to disposable bags, stores and shoppers are very likely to choose the most affordable alternative. And that’s likely to be a poorly made, low-cost bag that meets the letter of the law — a separate handle that is stitched — but is unlikely to hold together very long. The net effect will be to increase the overall energy and resource impact of shopping. And if the bags are made of plastic, which is also likely, we’ll increase overall use of plastics as well.

The alternative is that we see this ban as a wakeup call, a reminder of how accustomed we have grown to the wasteful and ecologically harmful use of plastics, and we begin to consider alternatives more thoughtfully. In fact, well-designed shopping bags that are durable, made sustainably and of renewable materials, and convenient and easy to use, are available and affordable. Because a well-made bag can last years, it can make up for the energy and material used to manufacture it many times over and offer a net reduction in our collective environmental footprint. More than this, it might remind us that disposable, single-use items are not always our best options. And there is much that can be done by stores, community groups, municipalities and state agencies to encourage the availability and use of these greener options.

Make no mistake, no one is arguing for an end to the use of plastics. Advanced plastics can help lighten cars, making them more fuel efficient. Plastics can offer reliable durable goods. In fact, the responsible and intelligent use of plastics is likely to be a key aspect of the move toward a more sustainable future. But manufacturing a bag with a useful life that will be measured in minutes from a material that will endure in the environment for centuries makes no sense at all. We need to move away from the wasteful and harmful use of disposable plastic items. But we won’t get there simply by banning one option without also encouraging a better one.

Patrick Hossay, of Upper Freehold in Monmouth County, is professor and chair of sustainability at Stockton University.