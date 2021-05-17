Stop fretting about herd immunity — we're close, if not already there, by Michael Hiltzik

The third widely used vaccine, a one-dose preparation produced by Johnson & Johnson, has been shown to be 66% effective overall and 85% effective at protecting against severe COVID-19.

“That doesn’t mean that we can’t still have outbreaks, or that if we have variants to which the vaccines are less effective we can’t have a resurgence, or if people suddenly go back to normal by having big indoor gatherings again that we couldn’t start to see cases go up again,” Dowdy says.

Dowdy points out that the toll from the pandemic and its impact on daily life was so monumental that fear of the disease may linger, affecting behavior out of proportion to the level of threat. But he doesn’t expect a new wave of infections anywhere near the scale of those that swept across the country last summer and at the end of last year.

“People’s perception of the endgame is what’s off,” Dowdy says. “We’re going to have this low level of COVID for a long, long time, and the question is how are people going to react to that. The answers to that are not going to be epidemiological, but social, political and behavioral.”

He’s right about that. A good example was an April 17 exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government infectious disease expert, at a House committee hearing.