Stockton University celebrating 50 years of growing for South Jersey, by Harvey Kesselman

In 1971, when Stockton State College opened, this polarized country was grappling with an increasingly unpopular war, social unrest and a growing civil rights movement. The first class of 1,000 students was opinionated, motivated and ready to change the world. The new college offered the promise of a four-year degree close to home and all of the opportunities that would provide.

Stockton is celebrating its 50th anniversary of teaching in 2021-22, an ideal time to reflect on whether we are upholding our mission and how it will be defined during our next half-century. I am proud today that our more than 60,000 alumni include teachers, nurses, accountants, police officers, business owners and CEOs who have helped South Jersey and the state grow and diversify. More than 60% of those alumni still live in South Jersey and 80% have remained in the state.

As a student in that first class, I have also watched the university grow and adapt to the needs of the region. Stockton’s mission has been to serve not just students, but all of South Jersey. With support from the community, Stockton has added locations in Hammonton and Manahawkin, preserved a museum in Woodbine, and created a new campus in Atlantic City. Our main campus, surrounded by trees on 1,600 acres in the Pinelands National Reserve, is a daily reminder to not just build, but also preserve what makes South Jersey unique.