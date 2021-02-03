Stockton promotes civility in politics, learning how to disagree, by John Froonjian

The discussions remained polite. But some anti-Trump participants rejected the idea of engaging with his supporters. Others said it was the liberals who had closed minds. “Why should I respect anyone who doesn’t think I’m legitimate?” one participant asked.

In every session, I cautioned that restoring civility isn’t easy. I took no sides. But, I asked, “If we cannot even speak to our opponents, how will things ever improve?”

We can all start with the NICD’s Golden Rule 2020 program for talking to people with whom you disagree. • Listen respectfully to the other person without interrupting. • Avoid inflammatory words or names and questioning the other person’s values or legitimacy. • Use precise language and don’t generalize to entire groups. • Most importantly, seek areas of common agreement on which to build a civil conversation.

Last year may be one many of us would like to forget. But the NCID’s Golden Rule 2020 is certainly one goal we should carry forward into 2021.