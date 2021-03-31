Start preparing kids now for risks from New Jersey legal marijuana, by Katie Faldetta

In December, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, R-District 1, took steps to protect our youth when he sponsored Assembly Bill 5168, which would require schools to provide age-appropriate instruction, beginning in grade three, on the dangers associated with cannabis and marijuana use. Although preparations are underway for this instruction, it may not be available until the 2021-2022 school year.

Conversations are needed now. Parents must have honest and ongoing conversations with their children about the lasting effects of marijuana on young brains and the impact it can have on their future. Legalization adds a twist to the dialogue, but parents can explain the distinction: Marijuana should only be used with an adult-healthy brain.

We also must remember our most vulnerable youth — those who lack support at home. They likely won’t hear the information in a timely manner. And even when schools move forward with marijuana education, more needs to be done. We cannot leave everything up to schools.