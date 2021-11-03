South Jersey deserves fair share of transportation, by Regina Egea and Christina Renna

For many years, South Jersey residents have complained that while paying their fair share of gas taxes and tolls, they’re on the short end of receiving public transportation services from the state. A new report validates those claims but offers a path forward to give those residents a “ticket to ride” in their communities.

The authors of Garden State Initiative’s new report, The Road to Equitable Transportation Policy in New Jersey, detail that New Jersey is something of a tale of two — or three or more — states when it comes to transportation. And those states within a state require unique treatment. No other state in the nation organizes mass transit operations on a statewide basis, and for good reason. Mass transit operations are best conducted on a metropolitan level. The state’s two regions face very different realities.

While “consolidation” is a buzzword among government efficiency experts, in the case of transportation policy the NJ Transit monopoly has not served South Jersey well. The authors propose breaking the agency in two, with the creation of Southern NJ Transit.

Here’s the case.