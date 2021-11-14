 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SNL’s distasteful attempt to make abortion funny, by Dana Hall McCain
0 comments

SNL’s distasteful attempt to make abortion funny, by Dana Hall McCain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The extent to which our public discourse is coarsening and our hearts are hardening is sometimes stunning. Take-your-breath-away stunning. That’s how I felt after watching Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong’s “Goober the Clown (who had an abortion when she was 23)” skit on last week’s show.

The premise of the skit was that Strong/Goober the Clown had an abortion at 23, and because the issue is still hotly debated in our culture, she has to keep talking about it, so she’s decided to do it dressed as a clown while doing silly things to “lighten it up.”

The unintended admission buried in the script is that the subject burdens even pro-choice advocates because the reality of abortion is so raw and brutal. Strong’s comedic character demonstrates that even abortion rights cheerleaders need a break from the pall of it—some glib way to keep celebrating choice without fully carrying the moral weight of that choice.

I love comedy and usually enjoy Strong’s work. She’s talented and smart. But in her need to make a political statement with significant moral implications in a thinly veiled, clumsy attempt at humor, she crossed a line in a way that made me cringe.

I have friends and acquaintances who hold differing views on the abortion issue from my own. But one thing we tend to agree on is that this subject is not slapstick comedy. It’s one wherein two lives are in distress or outright peril. Finding a way forward through the pressure of an unplanned pregnancy is heartbreaking, and the stakes are very high.

Whether a child lives or dies is not funny. The distress many vulnerable women experience in a crisis pregnancy is not funny. If we have any chance of finding cultural consensus on this issue, we must approach it with the respect and sobriety that the human dignity of both mother and child demands.

The rhetoric of the right has moderated on this issue in recent decades, as well—and it needed to. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, pro-life rallies would be awash with gory, graphic depictions of aborted fetuses. Signs would label women who choose abortion as murderers and worse. Thankfully, pro-life leaders realized that this wasn’t the way to discuss such a sensitive issue in the public square. They realized we would have more productive conversations with the fellow citizens we sought to influence if we treated them, and the subject, with more discretion.

SNL’s choice to air this skit is another symptom of the accelerating decline of our culture. Contemporary comedy is part of the broader public discourse. It can be a vital part of the conversation, as the tools of satire and parody allow us to say things that are harder to express through more straightforward communication and debate.

But there are limits. There are places where the envelope just shouldn’t be pushed, if we are to retain our humanity.

There are certain things that we shouldn’t be comfortable laughing about, and the pain of others is one of them. Whether they are immigrants, the poor, those who struggle with addiction or mental health problems, women facing unplanned pregnancies, or their vulnerable unborn children — the pain of others is not a punchline.

What’s more, the people I know who do the hard work of post-abortive counseling will tell you that the psychological cost of abortion doesn’t leave everyone in the mood to don a rainbow wig and a plastic nose. For many women, it is a shattering experience.

I know some will view my revulsion toward a comedy sketch as prudish. But if it is, I’m just a prude. I never want to lose my sensitivity to the value of human life or the tragedy of its loss.

Dana Hall McCain writes about faith, culture, and public policy for The Birmingham News in Alabama.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Virtue of riding with Uber and Lyft vanishes, by Robin Abcarian

LOS ANGELES — Sunday night, I flew into LAX from San Francisco and boarded a shuttle to the airport's newish pickup spot for ground transportation just east of Terminal 1. I found myself standing amid an unhappy crowd of restless travelers who had been waiting as long as 30 minutes to be picked up by their Lyft drivers. Weird, I thought. Not how it's supposed to be. Then I checked my phone for ...

Columnists

Democratic Party victimized public and FBI to help Clinton, by Eli Lake

John Durham, the U.S. attorney appointed in 2019 by then Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, has finally begun to show his hand. It doesn’t look good for either the FBI or the Democratic Party. On Thursday he indicted a former Brookings Institution researcher named Igor Danchenko on ...

Life in California, next to a homeless encampment, by Robin Abcarian
Columnists

Life in California, next to a homeless encampment, by Robin Abcarian

The stretch of North Venice Boulevard between Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Electric Avenue is a typically Westside juxtaposition of wealth and squalor. To the west is Erewhon, the scandalously expensive organic grocery store where a basket of organic strawberries could set you back nearly $20. To the east, past the shuttered Vice office, is a homeless encampment that is a jumble of ad hoc living ...

Columnists

Young people lying flat has been a long time coming, by Erin Lowry

Millennials. They’re back at it again with their whining and laziness. This time, they’re daring to quit their jobs due to burnout. Don’t they understand the financial ramifications of quitting or “lying flat,” even for a brief stint? Aren’t they rather young to be burned out? OK, Boomer. Millennials, of which I am one, and Xennials, the cohort born from the late 1970s to early 1980s, are ...

Columnists

Biden's in deep trouble, but can still bounce back, by Doyle McManus

When Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he had all the advantages of a nonincumbent in a year when everything had gone wrong. Biden waged a careful, disciplined campaign, built around a simple message: He would end the pandemic, rebuild the economy and restore normalcy. After the chaos of the Trump years, that was enough. Governing has been more difficult. The pandemic, fueled by the delta ...

Columnists

Broken supply chain is a problem, but it’s also a chance to learn to live with less, by Cynthia M. Allen

Headlines are projecting that the prospects for the upcoming holidays look bleak. COVID-19 is in retreat, thankfully, but new obstacles to the season’s usual cheer have arisen: The supply chain appears to be broken. The pandemic has dogged the world economy for more than a year; COVID restrictions overseas have slowed production and caused widespread disruptions at home. (Who can forget the ...

Columnists

Climate may threaten national sovereignty, by Andreas Kluth

As we collectively hurtle into the era of climate change, international relations as we’ve known them for almost four centuries will change beyond recognition. This shift is probably inevitable, and possibly even necessary. But it will also cause new conflicts, and therefore war and suffering. Since the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, diplomats have — in peacetime and war alike — for the most ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News