SNL’s distasteful attempt to make abortion funny, by Dana Hall McCain

Whether a child lives or dies is not funny. The distress many vulnerable women experience in a crisis pregnancy is not funny. If we have any chance of finding cultural consensus on this issue, we must approach it with the respect and sobriety that the human dignity of both mother and child demands.

The rhetoric of the right has moderated on this issue in recent decades, as well—and it needed to. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, pro-life rallies would be awash with gory, graphic depictions of aborted fetuses. Signs would label women who choose abortion as murderers and worse. Thankfully, pro-life leaders realized that this wasn’t the way to discuss such a sensitive issue in the public square. They realized we would have more productive conversations with the fellow citizens we sought to influence if we treated them, and the subject, with more discretion.

SNL’s choice to air this skit is another symptom of the accelerating decline of our culture. Contemporary comedy is part of the broader public discourse. It can be a vital part of the conversation, as the tools of satire and parody allow us to say things that are harder to express through more straightforward communication and debate.

But there are limits. There are places where the envelope just shouldn’t be pushed, if we are to retain our humanity.