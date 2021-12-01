Smart security reduces risk at school sporting events, by Kevin J. DiPatri

School districts can’t eliminate the risk of an outbreak of violence at a school sporting contest or special event. But it is the responsibility of the school districts to reduce the risk and exposure. Security plans for school events and games should be flexible and adaptable and all key stakeholders should know the part they play as incidents unfold.

For student-athletes and performers, it’s the cheers they get when the crowd goes wild (in a good way) that will create lifelong memories. That’s why eliminating the crowds is not the solution to misbehavior by a small handful of bad actors at games or events.

Most school districts don’t have security experts on staff to assist in incident planning. Many athletic directors don’t have specialized security training or law enforcement backgrounds, and yet they are often left on their own to prepare safety plans for games. With so much at stake, districts should be proactively supporting their athletic directors by bringing in the backup they need in the form of experts from the security community. With the proper preparation and planning, the risk of crowd incidents at games can be reduced, the personal safety of all involved will be improved, and everyone can enjoy the game without getting hurt on or off the field.

Kevin DiPatri, of Ventnor, is the CEO of K.D. National Force Security & Investigations LLC. He retired as a regional commander of the NJ State Police in 2012 at the rank of captain after 25 years of service. He has a bachelor’s degree in Law and Justice from Trenton State College, and a master of arts in human resource training and development from Seton Hall University. DiPatri is an adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University.