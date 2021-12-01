 Skip to main content
Smart security reduces risk at school sporting events, by Kevin J. DiPatri
Smart security reduces risk at school sporting events, by Kevin J. DiPatri

For a high school football player and every athlete, it’s an enormous thrill to play in front of a huge crowd. For today’s high school athletic directors, those same large crowds are a cause for concern, especially in light of reports of off-the-field fights and even gunfire during games in recent months.

In The Press of Atlantic City’s recent editorial, “Safety at high school football games falls on the schools,” it was asserted that added police presence and limitations on tickets for school sporting events, such as football games, were steps in the right direction and “more must be done to deter this from happening.”

As an expert in the security industry whose company provides security services for several southern New Jersey school districts, I agree and add that they need some help.

Just as school districts hire curriculum experts to help them develop the academic content taught at their schools, they should also be engaging with the professional security community to help them develop their plans for security during high school sports and other extra-curricular activities.

By utilizing a custom operational plan, school districts ensure the safety of the players, fans, officials, school support staff and all concerned without limiting ticket sales to suppress attendance at high school football games. And now that high school football season is nearly over, it is important to note that a custom security system is equally effective for securing heavily attended indoor events, including basketball games, wrestling matches and dances.

Every school system should have in place an incident plan that conforms to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Incident Management System guidelines for handling emergency response. Once developed, these plans are not meant to be filed away — they are living, breathing documents intended to encourage continuous planning and preparedness.

In its editorial, The Press stated that schools must be held to a higher standard. Beefing up security at the front gates or limiting the availability of tickets is not enough.

A proactive approach to incident planning starts with a pre-event assessment before security personnel are deployed. Communication with school administrators, partners and law enforcement is key to ensuring all parties are aware of the plan and trained to properly execute it. Information sharing regarding quality-of-life issues in the community (gang activity, threats) that could potentially roll into the stands during the big game is critical.

As districts partner with private security firms, they must ensure that the outside security team is seamlessly integrated with the school’s personnel to eliminate gaps in responsibility and accountability. It should go without saying that private firms should employ only highly qualified, experienced personnel. State-certified security professionals with a minimum of 20 years of law enforcement experience and who have served in a supervisory role in law enforcement are a must. Security personnel should pass semi-annual firearms qualification and annual active shooter/all hazards crisis response firearms training, in addition to specialized training to resolve conflicts and mitigate hostile and disruptive behaviors.

School districts can’t eliminate the risk of an outbreak of violence at a school sporting contest or special event. But it is the responsibility of the school districts to reduce the risk and exposure. Security plans for school events and games should be flexible and adaptable and all key stakeholders should know the part they play as incidents unfold.

For student-athletes and performers, it’s the cheers they get when the crowd goes wild (in a good way) that will create lifelong memories. That’s why eliminating the crowds is not the solution to misbehavior by a small handful of bad actors at games or events.

Most school districts don’t have security experts on staff to assist in incident planning. Many athletic directors don’t have specialized security training or law enforcement backgrounds, and yet they are often left on their own to prepare safety plans for games. With so much at stake, districts should be proactively supporting their athletic directors by bringing in the backup they need in the form of experts from the security community. With the proper preparation and planning, the risk of crowd incidents at games can be reduced, the personal safety of all involved will be improved, and everyone can enjoy the game without getting hurt on or off the field.

Kevin DiPatri, of Ventnor, is the CEO of K.D. National Force Security & Investigations LLC. He retired as a regional commander of the NJ State Police in 2012 at the rank of captain after 25 years of service. He has a bachelor’s degree in Law and Justice from Trenton State College, and a master of arts in human resource training and development from Seton Hall University. DiPatri is an adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

