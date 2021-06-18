Slavery does not define U.S. history, freedom does, by Robert Maranto

As America rightly commemorates Juneteenth, June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger freed the Confederacy’s last enslaved African Americans, we should understand that slavery is part of American history but does not define America history. Freedom does.

Unlike the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the reconstruction of Europe and Japan after World War II, and our nation’s indispensable role in defeating the twin evils of fascism and communism, there is nothing uniquely American about racial oppression or slavery. For this reason, educators should never define America by its slavery.

To modern Americans it seems obvious that, as President Lincoln wrote during the Civil War, “if slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.”

Notwithstanding Lincoln’s heartfelt words, globally, across cultures and in every major religious tradition, until recently most people considered slavery normal. It is instead slavery’s abolition which is relatively recent, largely imposed on the rest of the world by the West.

As an example, consider the remarkable irony that slavery emerged as an issue in the most recent presidential elections in America and Mauritania, two countries with little else in common.