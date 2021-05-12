Shore will see record tourism season, by Michael Busler

Many small business people will say things like, “Where did all of these people come from?” Or “I have never seen anything like this in all of the years I have been open. We can’t keep up with all of the business we have.”

Of all of the problems to have in business, the most desirable problem is “too much business.”

There will be other problems however. Shortages of supplies may be an issue. That could limit the increase in sales for a company.

Finding an adequate labor supply will be tough. Many previously employed workers are finding that with the combination of unemployment compensation and additional federal government assistance, they are earning as much or more than they would earn if they worked. So many are not returning to work.

Legally, of course, if they are called back they must return or lose their benefits. Really though, many find ways to remain unemployed and still keep their benefits. The hope is that enough seasonal workers, mostly college students, will be available to meet the labor demand, but that is not known.