Shore visitors need relief, change of pace … even at a higher price, by Sarah Grady

If you live full time in any community, but especially in one of southern New Jersey’s shore towns, the cycle of the year develops a certain rhythm — one that may or may not be measured by the relative availability of on-street parking.

Late spring brings with it not only longer, warmer days, but also an incoming tide of visitors. First, they lap at the shore with brief daytrips, soon they’ll come in more confident waves of two- and three-day weekends. Later, as the high tide comes in its fullness, they will stay for weeks at a time, before finally ebbing away with the return of colder weather.

There is a comfort in this pattern. After two years of uncertainty, of heartbreak, we come again, visitors and residents together, to the water’s edge to heal — and to start again.

Early indicators suggest that the shore has made a meaningful but incomplete recovery. First quarter 2022 vehicle counts at the Pleasantville Toll Plaza of the Atlantic City Expressway (3.6 million) are up 15.7% from the pandemic low of 3.1 million in first quarter 2021, yet still 17% behind first quarter 2019 (4.3 million).

In Cape May County, year-end occupancy tax receipts for 2021 improved 24.5% over 2019, which was itself a record year. According to an April 2022 “news flash,” the Cape May County Department of Tourism predicts, based on occupancy tax data, that “a majority of Cape May County tourism businesses could see a full recovery in 2022.”

In the straightforward assessment of costs and resources, rising fuel prices and inflation should translate to reduced discretionary spending. But, and it is too soon to say it definitively, that doesn’t seem to be playing out in people’s summer 2022 travel plans. The crowds flocking to the shore during the recent heat wave are a testament to this.

In its 2021 year-end report for the New Jersey Department of Tourism, Tourism Economics predicts, despite price increases, visitor spending in 2022 will exceed $44 billion, an increase of 19% over 2021 and within 4% of 2019 spending ($46 billion). Spending levels are expected to exceed 2019 by 2023.

Why? Theories abound, but it could be something deceptively simple. We are, all of us, in need of fresh air. So desperate are we, so in need of a change of pace, of quality time spent with loved ones — and so acutely aware of its value — that we are willing to purchase it even at an inflated price.

That is not to say that this state of mind will persist indefinitely. Our reckoning of value has shifted. It will shift again. And that’s a good thing. Not that we forget to value the people and things we love, but that we also learn how to adapt and move on. That we begin to take basic things for granted again. That we heal.

As hard as we try, no one can predict the road ahead or how we will have to respond. For now, we welcome the return of cherished summer traditions. Each of us must calculate what we can afford, and what we can’t afford to miss.

Sarah Grady, of North Cape May, is assistant director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, in the Stockton University School of Business.