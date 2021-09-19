Shameful discrimination against the unvaccinated is the new American witch hunt, by Tom Wrobleski

Even if you believe that everybody should be vaccinated, you can’t sit still for this kind of discrimination.

Or maybe you can, because your head-shaking disgust with those who are unvaccinated runs so deep. Maybe you can just shrug and say “tough luck.” Maybe it’s OK to discriminate against some people if you agree with the reason.

It really is getting like a bad dystopian movie out there.

Remember, fully vaccinated people are still getting sick. There’s no guarantee that all those vaccinated people inside the restaurant aren’t passing COVID germs back and forth.

And vaccine discrimination ignores the natural immunity that recovered COVID sufferers have acquired. Don’t they deserve consideration?

To get closed out of a bar, restaurant or concert because of vaccine status is one thing.

But when your vaccine status is checked at the courthouse door and you’re going to be treated differently under the law, it goes against everything the Constitution says and everything that this country is supposed to stand for.