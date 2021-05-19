Restore local journalism with US funding, oversight promoting inclusiveness, by Yosef Getachew and Jonathan Walter

Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first Black woman reporter at The Washington Post, said in 2019, “When journalists are being called ‘an enemy of the people,’ and Black women reporters and other reporters are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it’s just so important to remind people of the importance of the media.”

Robust, quality journalism, particularly at the local level, is undoubtedly critical for a functioning democracy. It supports civic engagement and provides communities with vital information on issues such as health care, public safety and economic development. Journalism provides the tools necessary for a well-informed public and sustainable self-government.

Unfortunately, journalism today is unable to meet the civic information needs of the nation’s communities. This is not particularly surprising given that journalism has been facing a decline for years. Waves of media consolidation has led to newspapers laying off nearly half of their employees since 2008. Hedge funds, who own controlling stakes in local and regional newspapers across the country, have implemented cost-cutting strategies that have significantly diminished newsrooms. Thousands of communities now live in news deserts — places with little to no access to local news.