Republicans looking for winning formula should watch South Jersey, by Sen. Michael Testa Jr.

Van Drew on Election Day

Rep. Jeff Van Drew topped a successful Republican list of candidates in the state’s Second District, which for the first time in 50 years gave the party control of the Cumberland County Commission for two years. On Election Day, Aide Christopher Chin took a photo of Van Drew with constituent Susan Brown and children Michael and Rosie outside a Dennis Township polling place.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

The nation’s airwaves and newspapers are full of news and analysis of the Nov. 8 federal midterm elections, which were a disappointment to Republicans nearly everywhere. Far from being a “red wave” that swept the GOP into power in the U.S. Senate and gave them a large majority in the House of Representatives, the contests showed that being opposed to bad ideas simply isn’t enough.

There’s still a Senate race in Georgia to be decided in a runoff, but already Democrats have held onto their majority in the Senate — at worst they will have a 50-50 split in the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties. In the House, it appears that Republicans will regain control, although the margin will be razor-thin, in contrast to the large pickup pundits had predicted.

Here in South Jersey, our Election Day went rather differently, and there’s a reason why. We are running as conservatives, and unapologetically so. And we know that you must give voters an alternative that speaks directly to their concerns.

It’s been a decade since Republicans had a majority of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, and back then we held it for just one year. But on the same day that Republicans were getting their clocks cleaned in elections from New Hampshire to New Mexico, we flipped the Cumberland board and will hold a 4-3 advantage until at least 2024. In fact, it will be the first time in 50 years that Republicans will control the board for at least two consecutive years.

In neighboring Salem County, a Republican beat the last remaining Democrat on the Board of Commissioners, meaning the GOP will hold all those seats for the first time in decades.

As chairman of the Cumberland County Republican Party, and also as the state senator representing the region, I’ve been asked many times since Election Day how we did it. The answer is that we fought the battles on issues we believed were home turf, and we weren’t afraid to take on the fight.

Voters needed to know that under liberal policies, our quality of life had fallen to the bottom as compared to other New Jersey communities. According to KidsCount.org, a project of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Cumberland County is last in the state in median income for families with children, and among the worst in unemployment and literacy rates. The results are similarly dismal in secondary education and access to health care. As shocking as it may sound, Cumberland has been regarded as the worst place in New Jersey to raise a child.

These are not acceptable rankings for our citizens, yet there were some critics who advised us not to “talk about the negatives” in arguing for Republicans to be trusted with a chance to lead. But it has always been my view that if you’re running against vanilla, you don’t offer yourself as French vanilla as the alternative. As New Jersey Republicans have seen in recent elections, you won’t beat bland with more bland — you win by offering something different and appealing.

As Cumberland County Republicans, we didn’t want to just work in the margins, as they say on political campaigns — we wanted to expand the margins. And we ran as who we really are, not who pollsters told us we should be.

In Cumberland, Republican Commissioner Douglas Albrecht was re-elected and Tori Groetsch-Lods bested two Democrats to lock up the majority on the board. Among total votes cast, Republicans received 15,920 votes to the Democrats’ 12,671, a margin of more than 11 percentage points.

This is the way we are doing it in South Jersey, and though specific campaign issues may be different elsewhere, I believe the principles are entirely transferrable. It’s not enough to field candidates who are better than our opponents by a just few degrees and who want to just nibble at the edges of issues.

We are conservative Republicans. That’s who we are, and that’s how we should present ourselves to voters. And anyone who looks at South Jersey will see that it’s working.

Michael Testa Jr., of Vineland, is the New Jersey state senator representing the 1st District and chairman of the Cumberland County Regular Republican Organization.

