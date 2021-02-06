Reopen schools when educators say it's safe, by Robin Abcarian

It has been nearly a year since children were suddenly exiled from school, and we still have no idea when they can return to classrooms.

Since the school shutdown, many of us have discovered the limits of our patience as parents and guardians. For example, I had no idea I was capable of yelling so much.

It will be a long time, though, before we fully grasp the effect that school closings have had on kids, a long time before we understand what missing a year of in-classroom instruction and socialization will mean for their long-term academic and emotional development.

It will probably also be a long time before we come to a consensus about whether closing schools, or closing them for this long, was the right thing to do.

Ross Novie, a West Los Angeles father of two public school teenagers, says the closures have been disastrous for his family, and he thinks schools need to reopen sooner rather than later.