Reopen schools when educators say it's safe, by Robin Abcarian

It has been nearly a year since children were suddenly exiled from school, and we still have no idea when they can return to classrooms.
Since the school shutdown, many of us have discovered the limits of our patience as parents and guardians. For example, I had no idea I was capable of yelling so much.
It will be a long time, though, before we fully grasp the effect that school closings have had on kids, a long time before we understand what missing a year of in-classroom instruction and socialization will mean for their long-term academic and emotional development.
It will probably also be a long time before we come to a consensus about whether closing schools, or closing them for this long, was the right thing to do.
Ross Novie, a West Los Angeles father of two public school teenagers, says the closures have been disastrous for his family, and he thinks schools need to reopen sooner rather than later.
Novie, an assistant director on the popular TV show “Superstore,” was able to return to work at Universal after the studio instituted rigorous on-set safety measures. “We have been able to shoot since fall,” he said. “We have had no transmission on set.” He can’t understand why, if the studios have figured out a way to keep people safe, schools can’t do the same.
In December, Novie founded a parent group called the L.A. School Uprising to agitate for reopening. His group is affiliated with Open Schools California, a statewide parent group pushing for schools to resume in-person classes.
“My role is to let parents see they are not alone, because otherwise you can go crazy,” he told me Monday. “You see other places finding ways to do it even a couple days a week.” He doesn’t understand why the Los Angeles Unified School District can’t do the same.
But schools are not well-funded studios, and city district, with hundreds of thousands of students and thousands of teachers and staff scattered across more than 1,000 schools, is a different challenge by many orders of magnitude.
The science shows that children are not vectors of transmission to adults, and that opening schools could well be the right move. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded, in an article published in the Journal of the American Medical Assn., that “there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”
Los Angeles Unified schools have been working ever since March to make campuses safer — with better air filtration in classrooms, screening and social distancing.
And now, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a much-criticized plan that would allow California school districts to apply for waivers to reopen if their community rates of infection fall below a certain threshold. These rules would hurt communities of color in areas more densely populated than suburbs, with lower incomes and more COVID-19.
On Monday, Los Angeles School Supt. Austin Beutner called the plan to allow the granting of waivers “bass ackwards.” “That’s not born in science,” Beutner said. “That’s political. ... Our goal has to be to get COVID down where we can start having all students back.”
This makes sense to me.
Some parents blame the United Teachers Los Angeles for the continuing closures. But teachers have struggled, too, and their union says would like nothing more than to have them back in the classroom, but not until it decides they’re safe.
A district administrator, speaking anonymously, said the district wants to reopen, but “We are in the epicenter of the virus right now. I think teachers are working harder now. It’s mentally draining for them. It’s a different kind of exhausting.”
I am prepared — and people should be too — for school campuses to be closed the rest of the school year. Maybe people getting vaccinated will knock back the virus and allow schools to reopen sooner.
But until campuses reopen, I am working on my patience.