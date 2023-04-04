Clean water is a priceless resource that cannot be replaced. And when we think of New Jersey’s water, many focus on the Atlantic Coast with our ocean and beloved Jersey Shore — but what about the state’s rivers?

Helping to define the state’s border, the Delaware River and its surrounding tributaries provide a vital resource to countless New Jersey residents, visitors, and businesses: clean water.

With more than 2.6 million New Jerseyans relying on the Delaware River Basin, our communities and economy depend on reliable access to clean water, and businesses from all sectors support the need for investment into this critical resource.

The Delaware River Watershed contributes more than $22 billion in annual economic activity from Upstate New York to the Delaware Bay, and supports 600,000 jobs, with $10 billion in wages. From the Delaware River Water Gap to South Jersey’s pinelands, the Delaware River watershed plays a critical role in a number of industries that create jobs and ensure vital communities — from craft distilleries, local wineries and agriculture, to tourism, recreation and fishing.

In New Jersey, the watershed supports more than 174,000 jobs, with $3.71 billion in wages. Without clean, reliable water, New Jersey’s economy would not thrive, as polluted water affects businesses and strong clean water protections contribute to a healthy economy and local jobs. Investing in the Delaware River and its tributaries is not only an investment in the watershed’s health, but in New Jersey’s economic growth and vitality.

The Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed and New Jersey Sustainable Business Council are thrilled that the region has such strong clean water champions, with Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), along with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) , who recently reintroduced the Delaware River Basin Conservation Reauthorization Act (DRBCA) in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) have also signed onto the reintroduction of the legislation.

This bipartisan legislation would fund critical environmental conservation projects throughout the Delaware River Watershed and reauthorization would protect the existing bill from ending this year by extending it through 2030.

Once among New Jersey’s most polluted waterways, the Delaware River serves as a prime example of the good that can come from putting money into conservation. A healthy watershed provides a wide range of benefits by improving local water quality, controlling erosion, and reducing flooding — costs that would otherwise fall on taxpayers and ratepayers.

Supporting the DRBCA is necessary to improve water quality, mitigate erosion and flood damage, protect local wildlife, expand recreational access, and generate an abundance of new economic opportunities throughout the Mid-Atlantic. New Jersey’s congressional delegation must act now to support this bipartisan legislation and move it through Congress as quickly as possible.

For the Garden State to grow the best produce and brew quality beer, we need good soil — and to support good soil, we need clean water. Similarly, for people to participate in recreational activities on our waterways, we need to prioritize a healthy watershed. And for New Jersey developers, a clean, healthy river significantly enhances property values and supports a thriving riverfront economy.

The DRBCA helps to bring much needed funding to New Jersey that will protect people and property against storm surge and flooding, create thriving ecosystems and habitats, and improve drinking water quality. We need legislators to support the DRBCA and pass it, so those funds go to projects that protect and create a better environment for current residents and future generations.

As the nation’s most densely populated state — a state with tremendous local water resources — these issues impact our waterways, health, and businesses throughout the Delaware Watershed, but especially in underserved communities.

DRBCA reauthorization will be particularly beneficial to New Jersey’s lower-income and rural communities. The new version would concentrate federal investments in rural communities — helping to create more local jobs and provide resources to tackle environmental challenges that these communities are unable to address on their own.

Bottom line: The financial success of New Jersey businesses and overall health of our communities depends on the health of the Delaware River Watershed.

We know the value of the watershed, let’s protect that resource and keep New Jersey a healthy, beautiful place where people will want to continue to live, visit and work.