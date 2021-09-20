Reclaiming a generation of rudderless men by setting examples, by Cameron Smith

We know that young boys are more physically active on average than their female counterparts and less compliant. Their verbal skills also develop more slowly than girls. There’s nothing wrong with most of our boys even if they are a bit strange. They’re just wired differently.

If I ask any one of my sons how his day was, the response will almost always be “good.” That’s it. There is no further exposition. He will then tackle his brother for no other reason than proximity. If I ask my 4-year-old niece the same question, she will provide a colorful play-by-play of what happened, everyone who crossed her path, and a few life lessons to boot. Both responses are fairly typical.

My three boys remind me of a nature documentary about lion cubs. They’re loud. They crawl all over me. They smell funny. As they’re getting older, they bite slightly less and push more. They’re energy embodied, and they have no idea what to do with it.

In the midst of the chaos, their eyes never leave me. They watch. They listen. They repeat. Everything.

That’s the key to reversing course in what seems like a rough trajectory for so many boys. It’s also a tremendous challenge.