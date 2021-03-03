Questions, different views are free speech, not grounds for censorship, by Joe Vigliotti

A republic is based on its citizens making informed, consensual choices. In the United States, that ranges from who we vote for to how we feel about a new kind of food. The decision-making process is only genuinely viable provided those making a choice are not intentionally denied information, or banned from sharing it.

And Americans, throughout their history, have more often made the right choices than not when able to critically consider for themselves what was known to them. Understanding something, or another’s opinion, or the person making it, comes about by asking why.

It is among the reasons why the founding generation was so particular about guaranteeing freedom of speech. It was through the written words of broadsheets, pamphlets and newspapers printed and shared throughout the Colonies that the case was made first for independence and then for the adoption of the Constitution. Americans ultimately came to support leaving the British Crown and protecting their natural rights under the Constitution, in part because they were so well-informed.

The American leftist revolutionaries of 1968 claimed as much as a matter of heritage — that they were seeking not merely an end to the Vietnam War, but to ensure the rights of all Americans.