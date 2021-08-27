Private sector, consumers can fight robocalls, by Ryan Nabil

In 2019, the FCC required large telecommunications companies to adopt this technology by June 2021. However, small telecommunications companies have until June 2023. This loophole is allowing the robocall problem to continue — mainly since smaller companies played an outsized role in originating robocalls. Potential criminals can evade the regulations by targeting smaller telecommunications companies that have not yet adopted this technology.

That is why a group of attorneys general has recently urged the FCC to shorten the timeframe for adopting the technology. A shorter time frame would help fix the current loophole and help businesses and consumers use telecommunications networks without fearing spam and fraud. Furthermore, making call sources more transparent will allow small businesses to use legitimate pre-recorded messages — for appointment and prescription reminders and marketing products — without being blocked by wary consumers and incorrectly penalized by the FCC.

Finally, consumers also need to be more proactive in protecting themselves against fraud and spam calls. As major telecommunications companies offer new spam detection services, consumers need to be more savvy about using such services.

For example, T-Mobile — which uses the STIR-Shaken framework — flags potential spam calls for free while also offering a premium call block service. Likewise, Verizon blocks the most obvious spam calls and offers consumers a paid app for blocking spam calls and performing reverse number lookup. As consumers become more aware of these services, they can choose cellphone subscriptions based on their spam call policies. Ultimately, competition between different telecoms companies in providing better spam detection services will be much more effective than a top-down approach in blocking scam calls.

Ryan Nabil is a research fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington and Fox International Fellow at the Institut d’Études Politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris.