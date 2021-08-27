 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Private sector, consumers can fight robocalls, by Ryan Nabil
0 comments

Private sector, consumers can fight robocalls, by Ryan Nabil

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sack

“We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.” In an age of great political partisanship, robocalls vex American consumers of all political persuasions. What more can be done to fight back against this nuisance? The Federal Communications Commission and consumers alike can take steps to reduce robocalls.

Since the early 2010s, computerized phone calls have grown significantly in volume. In 2020, Americans received a total of 45.9 billion robocalls; that’s expected to increase to 51 billion by the end of this year. Although many robocalls are legal, a significant part of them are illegal because they intend to defraud and scam customers.

For example, as The Wall Street Journal reports, criminals used a law enforcement robocall scheme to scam an oncology nurse in her 60s. Believing that the FBI was calling her, she transferred nearly $340,000 — her life’s savings — to a bank account that belonged to criminals. As her experience suggests, criminals continue to use robocalls to defraud people.

Recognizing the challenges that robocalls pose, the FCC rightly made fighting illegal robocalls a priority, but it has failed to stem the rise in calls. The FCC faces two main challenges.

First, many robocalls are legitimate — like the use of pre-recorded messaging from local authorities and universities in the event of a hurricane, shooting or other life-threatening emergencies. It is faster and cost-effective to send pre-recorded warning messages in such crises instead of human operators calling each consumer individually.

Likewise, many small businesses also use recorded messages for legitimate businesses purposes, such as appointment and prescription drug reminders. As a result, banning robocalls altogether is not a practical policy option.

Second, illegal robocalls mostly use “spoofing” technology, which allows a potential scammer to disguise the original phone number and make it appear as though the call had originated from law enforcement agencies or financial institutions. However, spoofing has important legitimate uses. For example, hospitals, psychologists and domestic abuse counselors use spoofing to hide patients’ and doctors’ identities. Therefore, banning spoofing altogether is not a feasible option for the FCC. Instead, the FCC must find a way to allow legal spoofing while reducing illegal spoofing.

Congress and federal agencies already target illegal robocalls. In 1991, Congress passed the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which imposed a penalty of up to $1,500 per call. Although the FCC penalizes many small businesses under the TCPA for marketing calls in good faith, the TCPA has been unable to stop robocalls. In 2003, the Federal Trade Commission began a “Do Not Call” Registry, where consumers can enter their number to opt out of telemarketing calls. But this registry was also not successful as robocalls have proliferated since then.

However, a new technology might help companies better fight robocalls. This technology — called the “STIR/Shaken” framework — allows telecommunications companies to authenticate the origin of a given call and alert users when a possible call might be spam.

In 2019, the FCC required large telecommunications companies to adopt this technology by June 2021. However, small telecommunications companies have until June 2023. This loophole is allowing the robocall problem to continue — mainly since smaller companies played an outsized role in originating robocalls. Potential criminals can evade the regulations by targeting smaller telecommunications companies that have not yet adopted this technology.

That is why a group of attorneys general has recently urged the FCC to shorten the timeframe for adopting the technology. A shorter time frame would help fix the current loophole and help businesses and consumers use telecommunications networks without fearing spam and fraud. Furthermore, making call sources more transparent will allow small businesses to use legitimate pre-recorded messages — for appointment and prescription reminders and marketing products — without being blocked by wary consumers and incorrectly penalized by the FCC.

Finally, consumers also need to be more proactive in protecting themselves against fraud and spam calls. As major telecommunications companies offer new spam detection services, consumers need to be more savvy about using such services.

For example, T-Mobile — which uses the STIR-Shaken framework — flags potential spam calls for free while also offering a premium call block service. Likewise, Verizon blocks the most obvious spam calls and offers consumers a paid app for blocking spam calls and performing reverse number lookup. As consumers become more aware of these services, they can choose cellphone subscriptions based on their spam call policies. Ultimately, competition between different telecoms companies in providing better spam detection services will be much more effective than a top-down approach in blocking scam calls.

Ryan Nabil is a research fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington and Fox International Fellow at the Institut d’Études Politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The No. 3 Democrat in the House warns party of danger in caving to the far left, by Lynn Schmidt
Columnists

The No. 3 Democrat in the House warns party of danger in caving to the far left, by Lynn Schmidt

The Democratic Party has a real gem right within its midst. It would do Democrats well to pay attention. That gem is Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who, as majority whip, is the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. Clyburn is also a retired educator. He has been using his prodigious skills at perception of the American electorate. When Democrats listen to Clyburn, they ...

We have to talk about the downsides of masks for kids, by Cynthia M. Allen
Columnists

We have to talk about the downsides of masks for kids, by Cynthia M. Allen

The worst part of the debate over school mask mandates is how uncharitable it has become. At the Fort Worth, Texas, school board meeting on Aug. 10, there were charges of racism, white supremacy and, effectively, homicide. There is “blood on your hands,” decried at least one parent, referring to those who didn’t support a mask requirement for all public school students and staff. The ...

+2
Race-based politics undermines minority communities, by Will Deatherage
Columnists

Race-based politics undermines minority communities, by Will Deatherage

“Apply for our annual Latino scholarship!” … “Enter our Hispanic essay contest!” … “Now hiring minorities!” Growing up Mexican American in Portland, Oregon, I was frequently reminded that, despite my middle-class upbringing, I was a victim of “systemic racism” that could only be remedied by massive redistribution programs. However, a series of encounters led me to reject this race-based ...

Columnists

Pit bull fans should support laws protecting them, by Teresa Chagrin

It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain. It had become tightly wrapped around a pole, preventing her from reaching shade or shelter. Star broiled to death on the patch of dirt where she’d been forced to ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News