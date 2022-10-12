Press wrong to support LNG export from South Jersey, by Tracy Carluccio

The recent Press editorial on the Gibbstown LNG export terminal — “US, world and NJ need LNG terminal now” — got it all wrong.

Wrong about domestic natural gas prices: The cost of residential home heating with natural gas has markedly increased, exceeding the previous five-year (2017–21) range so far this year leading to sticker shock for families this winter. Among the reasons for the price spike is the increased U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, where producers get about seven times more for the gas. President Biden’s agreement with the European Commission to increase LNG exports from the U.S. to Europe was an effort to help replace Russian gas. But a secondary effect is domestic natural gas home heating costs are through the roof because companies are chasing the dollars overseas. Exporting LNG from Gibbstown will continue to increase what people have to pay here at home.

Wrong about the need for LNG from Gibbstown: Besides the fact that the LNG from Gibbstown is not part of the European supply chain, since it was planned primarily for the Caribbean, no new LNG facilities are needed to meet the demand that officials say Europe needs during this crisis. Existing terminals are already pumping out LNG at an increased rate; the U.S. is on track to blow past the promised extra 15 BCM this year without new facilities. And financial advisors question if the LNG bubble can hold up over the longer term in a world seeking to burn less fossil fuel. Assessments by the European Commission predict gas consumption will continue to fall there. The European Union plans to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, as part of a global effort to tackle the climate crisis. They are actively replacing natural gas and coal with home-grown renewable energy sources, providing more energy security and control over pricing. The European Commission’s energy plan issued this year calls for a rapid switch to renewables to master their energy system. Why would they want to continue dependence on foreign gas, simply replacing one dealer with another? The U.S. LNG export craze seems more driven by gas industry greed than what is best for vulnerable Europeans mired in an energy war they are desperate to escape.

Wrong about the Gibbstown LNG terminal: Delaware River Partners and New Fortress Energy, the entities behind the proposed export, have no one to blame but themselves for their problems. They chose not to build and then they whined about needing more time. The Delaware River Basin Commission let them escape their rule requiring a substantial investment in the project in relation to the cost of the project to qualify for an extension. The project cost was $94.6 million; they spent a measly 1.9%. In addition, the extension approval was only discovered through Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s Freedom of Information Act probe. No one would even know today that the executive director unilaterally allowed them another 3 years — is that any way to run a public agency? The commissioners took a public vote to rubberstamp what had been already done, and only did so because we forced the issue out into the open. Furthermore, receiving public comment three years ago on a project that has many changed circumstances is hardly satisfying the right of people to participate today. This project will directly impact the lives of millions here in South Jersey and beyond. Let’s admonish, not praise, the DRBC for lack of transparency and shutting the public out.

What is right: As we face energy decisions in the light of the ravages of climate change-driven storms, flooding, drought and fires across the globe and in New Jersey, we must take action to provide energy without the damage that fossil fuels inflict. Today, more direct and indirect jobs are being created in the renewable energy sector than in fossil fuels. A recent UN report points out that countries are turning inwards to develop strong domestic markets to provide reliable energy while creating high quality jobs with safe working conditions. This is what is right for New Jersey and the world — truly clean and renewable energy that benefits us economically, environmentally and in terms of public health and safety. The Gibbstown LNG export project is outdated, dangerous, unsustainable and deserves to be left in the dust.