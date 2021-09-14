Prepare for robust holiday shopping, by Andrea Felsted

Back to work — which may be the newest addition to the annual retail calendar — also remains TBD, with companies delaying plans to bring employees back to offices until later in the fall or even next year. A rush to stock up on workwear in November could clash with holiday shopping. (Forget gifting a fancy new gadget. Why not try some smart trousers?)

All the uncertainty presents a big challenge for businesses trying to meet shoppers’ needs. A local approach is paramount. Retailers and consumer goods groups need to make sure they have the right products in the right regions, whether that is face masks in states that are mandating them, or dressier apparel in regions closer to recovery. Monitoring the data on what’s selling (and what’s not) and getting the assortment right should help companies meet demand before conditions flip again.

This would be a big enough task at any time, but right now there are the added difficulties of labor shortages, including truck drivers, port congestion and COVID-19 disruptions to factories in Vietnam, a major producer of goods including footwear. In this environment, scale is a strength. Walmart said it was able to charter ships specifically for its own goods.