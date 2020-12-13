Preparation, vigilance reasons for hope for the holidays, by local hospital Presidents Lori Herndon, Joanne Carrocino and Ron Johnson

Given all we have endured this year, you may feel yourself working harder than ever to kindle that spark of joy that drives the holiday season. It is understandable. However, as healthcare leaders we look at all that has happened and all that is on the horizon and see one thing above all others:
Hope.
We want you to see it, too.
This does not diminish the very real consequences presented by COVID-19 and the opportunities we have to act responsibly. We owe it to each other to keep a clear perspective about our ongoing situation. Without continued vigilance, we risk sacrificing all of the progress we have made to this point.
We are experiencing a surge of COVID-positive patients in our hospitals, and our patient profiles mimic national trends. They are typically elderly and/or have other underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk.
But it is also true that we are treating patients more efficiently than during the onset of the pandemic. In fact, hospitalizations do not last as long, we are benefiting from the knowledge we gained earlier this year, and we are safely discharging patients home every day.
It is a reason for hope.
We learned earlier this year how crucial it is to prepare for any situation. As a result, we invested heavily to create safe, secure environments you can trust. This includes building significant stockpiles of personal protective equipment to keep health-care workers ready to care for you.
When you feel ill, please don’t delay seeking care. We are constantly evaluating our processes and procedures with your safety in mind. Our facilities are clean, safe and ready to care for you, and that is a testament to the compassion and skill of our dedicated employees. Throughout this pandemic they have demonstrated a heroic resolve, and we are so proud of them and their resilience.
They give us hope.
We have a responsibility to care for and protect our patients and staff, but also our communities. That leads to making decisions, such as adjusting visitor policies, which are necessary to protect us all. No matter what we do, however, our success depends on you. You are our indispensable partners in this effort.
Fortunately, you have proven repeatedly your commitment to our community’s health and safety. We know how much the holidays mean to you. It may be tempting to let your guard down, but this is the time to redouble your efforts to stop the spread. Continue wearing masks. Maintain physical distance. Limit gatherings. Be mindful that a negative test is not a license to return to a pre-COVID lifestyle and it is possible to test positive days later.
This is the hard, but necessary, work of promoting public health. We appreciate your resolve to see this crisis through.
You give us hope.
What else gives us hope is the speed with which a COVID-19 vaccine has been developed. Just as we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we continue to work with the New Jersey Department of Health to coordinate our response so we are ready to quickly mobilize when a vaccine is made available to our community. Vaccine distribution will take some time and there are many factors that state and federal agencies must consider when prioritizing who receives the vaccine and when. However, as soon as we are able to dispense the vaccine in our local region, we will be ready to provide it. We are confident in our ability to rally around this common cause to ensure vaccination goes as smoothly as possible.
With multiple vaccines nearing availability, along with our renewed focus on personal responsibility, there is reason to believe that better days are ahead. We wish you all a holiday season filled with hope. Remember: Holiday traditions sustain us. They build community, lift our spirits and warm our hearts. Missing out on some, or all, of these cherished activities is no one’s goal.
As we walk the halls of our hospitals, we feel it too. In any other year, we would welcome visits from our neighbors spreading holiday cheer. Whether bright-eyed elementary school children wearing festive outfits or community choirs volunteering their time, these performances bring so much joy to patients and staff alike.
We miss them, and we miss you. However, we know it is a sacrifice worth making because our intent is to keep you safe to celebrate together for years to come.
Lori Herndon, of Brigantine, is president and CEO of AtlantiCare. Joanne Carrocino, of Cape May Court House, is president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. Ron Johnson, of Mays Landing, is president and CEO of Shore Medical Center.
