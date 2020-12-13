Preparation, vigilance reasons for hope for the holidays, by local hospital Presidents Lori Herndon, Joanne Carrocino and Ron Johnson

What else gives us hope is the speed with which a COVID-19 vaccine has been developed. Just as we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we continue to work with the New Jersey Department of Health to coordinate our response so we are ready to quickly mobilize when a vaccine is made available to our community. Vaccine distribution will take some time and there are many factors that state and federal agencies must consider when prioritizing who receives the vaccine and when. However, as soon as we are able to dispense the vaccine in our local region, we will be ready to provide it. We are confident in our ability to rally around this common cause to ensure vaccination goes as smoothly as possible.