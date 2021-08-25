 Skip to main content
Politics blocked public vote on Galloway trash, by Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford
Politics blocked public vote on Galloway trash, by Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford

Galloway Township Council

The Galloway Township Council, seen here in a June meeting, declined to approve a nonbinding referendum on whether the township should contract with the ACUA for township-wide trash and recycling services.

 VINCENT JACKSON, STAFF WRITER

At the Aug. 10 council meeting in Galloway Township, a resolution was presented to have a question posed to voters of the township on the November ballot. To ask the question and let their voices be heard would cost nothing and the referendum was non-binding. That resolution was voted down because political games became more important than hearing from the people.

You would think the question was one of great controversy — perhaps gun control, mask mandates, police funding? No — this was just about whether or not Galloway should provide town-wide trash, recycling and bulk pick up in their tax rate. Right now, Galloway, along with Port Republic, are the only towns in Atlantic County that do not include this service. The vast majority of towns have a shared service contract with Atlantic County Utilities Authority. Single family homeowners in Galloway currently have to contract individually with one of the various trash companies.

In 2019, Galloway had an independent study completed to look into this issue. The study came back recommending that the ACUA was a good option for the town. The study concluded that by contracting as a whole, the majority of residents would pay less. We obtained a quote last month from the ACUA and the average household would pay $236 per year for the service with a town contract vs. current individual rates of $320 to $425. Additional benefits would be bulk-waste pickup, reduction of trash trucks on roads (right now four different companies are on our streets doing the same service), reduced dumping in empty lots and in park receptacles.

The biggest downside to a town trash contract paid as part of municipal property taxes is that commercial trash is not included. Our business owners would see a tax increase but no additional service provided. This is the same as in all the other towns in the county. The other downside is that homeowners associations that have trash contracts would have to be issued a refund from the township if they continue to use their own service as per the N.J. Kelly Bill. This is same as when we issue refunds for associations doing their own snow plowing and street lighting.

Weighing all these factors, what do the residents of Galloway want? That’s what we wanted to find out. A non-binding referendum was proposed to ask that very same question providing the quoted costs from the ACUA. Why were the people not even permitted to answer the question? Because politics ruled the day. The Republicans on council decided to make it a campaign issue with the typical slogans — Democrats are all about raising taxes and are anti-business. But the truth is, this is a question not for council to decide. It’s for the people to decide what government services they want. By denying the question to be even asked, they denied those voices to even be heard.

Jim Gorman is mayor of Galloway Township. Mary Crawford is deputy mayor of the township.

