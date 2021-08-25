Politics blocked public vote on Galloway trash, by Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford

At the Aug. 10 council meeting in Galloway Township, a resolution was presented to have a question posed to voters of the township on the November ballot. To ask the question and let their voices be heard would cost nothing and the referendum was non-binding. That resolution was voted down because political games became more important than hearing from the people.

You would think the question was one of great controversy — perhaps gun control, mask mandates, police funding? No — this was just about whether or not Galloway should provide town-wide trash, recycling and bulk pick up in their tax rate. Right now, Galloway, along with Port Republic, are the only towns in Atlantic County that do not include this service. The vast majority of towns have a shared service contract with Atlantic County Utilities Authority. Single family homeowners in Galloway currently have to contract individually with one of the various trash companies.