Political parties need to step up, offer more than hacks, says William Kuchta

Well, the election is finally over, I guess. We citizens have endured an enormous amount of anxiety, ferment, bad feelings and bad information for months, and for what? Oh yes, for about half of us, we are now relieved that “our team” will be in charge, but if that’s you, please note that almost exactly half of the country feels exactly the opposite.

As a 40-year registered Independent, I would ask you all, so what have we gotten? I, for one, am again disappointed to the point of embarrassment at how flawed the candidates have been and for a long time. If the political parties were businesses, they’d be out of business because of the lousy products they’ve offered.

Donald Trump might have been OK for one term to try to shake up the process, but it didn’t really work. Just look at the inept, partisan, doddering (I’m 73, so I can say that) do-nothing, egocentric bozos we still have in D.C. — and that’s both parties. The incompetence of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell on down is stunning. And look at the presidential candidates we’ve had foisted on us for the last several elections. Trump was so obnoxious and arrogant that even though his policies did good things for the economy and most Americans, to few people could stomach him.