Pleasantville wastewater concession deal works best for Pleasantville taxpayers, by Lawrence Tony Davenport

The recent Press editorial, “Rates double in Pleasantville water deal,” offered the newspaper’s opinion on a pending project involving Pleasantville’s wastewater collection system. While the Press editorial board is entitled to its opinion, it is not entitled to its own facts.

To begin, Pleasantville began aggressively exploring options for its wastewater collection system in April 2019. At that time, Pleasantville was accepting bids for the permanent sale of the system. Pleasantville did receive an offer of $12 million and the bidder promised to make some capital improvements. Following a public meeting and hearing comments from the community, Pleasantville decided not to sell the system.

In October 2020, Pleasantville issued another request for proposal (RFP). This RFP followed a request for information which Pleasantville issued in April 2020. In response, in December 2020, Pleasantville received a bid for a concession model. In short, this public private partnership (PPP) offering provides for a greater payment to Pleasantville, $15 million. The PPP pays an annual amount to Pleasantville. The PPP provides for employee retention, job creation and economic growth. The PPP requires a business presence in Pleasantville. The PPP includes a negotiated and longer capital improvement plan. The PPP contains a negotiated and longer rate structure. The PPP includes community involvement. Arguably more importantly, the PPP looks beyond the four corners of any document and into a changing landscape where corporate responsibility to social justice is now part of the conversation. As such, the PPP includes one of the largest utility offerings with minority participation in the state’s history. All the while, the PPP is of limited duration and because of this, unlike a sale, the system remains owned by Pleasantville and the operation of the system is returned to Pleasantville at the end of PPP.

In arriving at a concession model agreement, Pleasantville — where I am a city councilman — secured independent financial insight and conducted no fewer than four public meetings on the topic over nearly a two-year period. Indeed, as Winston Churchill said, “to build may be a slow and laborious task of years. To destroy can be the thoughtless act of a single day.”

As Pleasantville moves forward, we should not be whitewashed by the thoughtlessness of others. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is quoted as saying “there is nothing more dangerous than to build a society with a large segment of people in that society who feel that they have no stake in it; who feel that they have nothing to lose. People who have stake in their society (must) protect that society.” Sadly, Pleasantville requires protection from those with no stake in it. It is not fiscally responsible for Pleasantville to kick the debt can down the road for our children or grandchildren to pay. We should not shackle our children or children’s children with debt that could be avoided. We cannot be doormen to this first step of gentrification resulting in our long-term residents and children no longer being able to afford to live in Pleasantville.

While it may be the editorial board’s opinion that more due diligence is required, as an elected official, aware of the due diligence which has occurred, I have grown tired of sending grant money back because Pleasantville does not have sufficient infrastructure. I am exhausted by the missed development opportunities because new developers cannot tie into our present system. Finally, I do not wish to continue to place Pleasantville’s taxpayers in harm’s way with potential sewer repair bills like the $234,000 sewer repair bill that the taxpayers had to pay under Resolution 138.

Respectfully, this is not the time for Pleasantville to be compared to other municipalities. Rather this is the time for Pleasantville to champion the value of shared resources and partnerships with a historical understanding that disenfranchised minority communities are better served in these arrangements than by selling off assets.

Councilman Lawrence Tony Davenport represents the 1st Ward in Pleasantville.