Pleasantville sewer deal provides quick gain for long-term pain, by Kate Delany

It’s no secret that sewer systems are in dire need of repair. Communities need funding to update treatment plants, improve stormwater management and deal with sewage overflow problems. The good news is that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 provided $11.7 billion just for wastewater and stormwater improvements. It’s not enough, but a good down payment on building more resilient, reliable clean water systems.

So it is especially confounding that a community would want to privatize a water system right now, a move that trades upfront cash for long term rate hikes. In February, the Pleasantville City Council introduced an ordinance to privatize its sewer system, and then had the second reading just two weeks later — not the full month as is typical. The brisk pace gave the impression that the 39 year lease agreement with Louisiana-based private equity firm Bernhard Capital was being rushed through without proper scrutiny.

Not long ago, Bernhard Capital was targeting another South Jersey location, trying to buy up the public sewer system in Cumberland County. Grassroots community organizers sprang into action and were ultimately successful in pushing Bernhard Capital out. The private equity firm apparently decided to move one county over.

One common denominator between Cumberland County and Pleasantville is economic need. Cumberland County is New Jersey’s poorest county. Pleasantville likewise struggles with high levels of poverty and meets the state’s criteria as a designated overburdened environmental justice community. Private equity firms have been targeting public water services in environmental justice communities recently, and the short term financial benefits of a deal like this might seem attractive. But while the proposal includes a minimum rate increase of 4 percent in the second year, that rises to 5 percent every year over the first 15 years. That means the cost of sewer service would at a minimum double over that period. And that is based on an inflation rate of 2%; actual inflation is more than four times that right now.

Rate hikes are, of course, to be expected. Private operators are looking to make profits and recover their upfront costs. But it’s potentially even worse; if Bernard Capital experiences a “revenue shortfall event” — meaning they don’t make as much money as they expected because, for example, people use less water — the contract allows further rate hikes.

Alarmingly, the contract also allows the company to get money from Pleasantville directly if there are other revenue shortfall events. This could economically cripple the city, draining funds that are needed for other purposes. This contract also stipulates the enforcement of tax liens, which means residents who get behind on their sewer bills could end up losing their homes.

The deal is terrible, and so has been the approval process. The night of the second reading, many residents were blocked from entering the meeting room by police officers who were dealing with a rally held outside. Community members, led by the grassroots organization El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, were demanding council action in response to the death of a local teenager.

The entire process has been riddled with a glaring lack of transparency and public participation. At the March public hearing, residents commented that they had not been aware of the deal until the hearing. Though I spoke at the hearing, as did Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez of El Pueblo Unido, we were bizarrely erased from the official record that was forwarded to the Local Finance Board. In April, when I tried to attend a City Council session where the sewer concession deal was on the agenda, I was never admitted to the Zoom meeting. This botched process is yet another reason why this deal should be stopped.

In defending the contract, some City Council members have cited the city’s need for sewer line and road repairs, and a host of other issues that are mostly not experienced by their white, more affluent neighbors. There is no doubt this is true. But a deal with Bernhard Capital will not redress these systemic wrongs. The deal may offer an upfront cash payment, but that’s merely an expensive payday loan that will leave generations of residents and businesses with higher sewer bills. Private water corporations have a history of profiting from these inequities and leaving communities poorer in the process.

Kate Delany, of Collingswood, is a senior organizer with Food & Water Watch based in South Jersey.