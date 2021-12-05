PILOT amendments will preserve A.C. stabilization, by Joe Lupo

Direct payments are equivalent to 1.25% of all gaming revenue at the casino properties and 2.5% of all internet gaming revenue. This revenue remains unchanged under the amendments — which means that the city will continue to receive PILOT funding based on internet wagering revenue. The amount expected to be received by the city in 2022 under this revenue stream is about $50 million.

Internet gaming has previously been included in the formula to establish the annual variable payment amount and the allocation of this amount between properties, even though most of the online revenue is received by third-party companies — not land-based casinos. While online gaming has seen significant increases in recent months, these revenue increases have contributed to a great misperception around the financial health of Atlantic City casinos since the pandemic. The monthly reporting of revenue combines online and land-based gaming revenue and attributes the entirety to Atlantic City casino properties, thus creating a number that does not accurately reflect the current state of the industry. Removing it from the equation retains that stability for the city and county and allows the PILOT program to produce more revenue in 2022 and thereafter than it produced in 2021. Internet gaming is already taxed at 15% (in addition to the 2.5% tax that goes to the city), and that money goes to the Casino Revenue Fund which supports programs that benefit seniors and persons with disabilities.