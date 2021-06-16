Party ballot lines more effective, invulnerable than ever, by Carl Golden

County parties have been clear they will not voluntarily cede control to an open primary system and the Legislature — many of whose members are beneficiaries of the county line — has shown no appetite for change.

Prospects for a successful court challenge are dim as well. The judiciary has been reluctant to take on issues involving intra-party political issues, deferring to the Legislature to settle such disputes.

Gov. Phil Murphy, like his predecessors in both parties, has shied away from demands to abandon the county line tradition and isn’t apt to change his mind.

In 2017, Murphy, who had never held elective office, won the Democratic nomination by showering millions of dollars on county organizations, winning their endorsements and clearing the field of potential opponents.

County chairs and organization leaders have defended the system, arguing it guarantees the strongest candidates will be selected while weaker and less serious contenders will be weeded out.

Some counties use conventions to select candidates while others use screening committees to review potential contenders, claiming both are open and fair processes.