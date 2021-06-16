Party ballot lines more effective, invulnerable than ever, by Carl Golden

The effort to prohibit awarding county lines and favored ballot position to party-endorsed candidates took a hit in last week’s voting — perhaps a mortal one — by guaranteeing anyone running off line will fail before the first ballot is cast.
The unmistakable subtext: The system won’t change soon or ever. Save your money, time and energy is the clear and discouraging message; better to avoid the embarrassment of low double digit vote percentages.
From mayoral contests to seats in the Legislature, organization line candidates ran the table, solidifying the power of county chairs and their organizations to control primary election outcomes.
In the Republican primary contest in the Atlantic County’s second Senate district, for instance, former Assemblyman Vince Polistina occupied the county line against challenger Seth Grossman and drew 70 percent of the vote. Polistina would likely have won in any event, but his victory margin was undoubtedly enhanced by his ballot position.
The message isn’t lost on anyone considering entering public life—— deal with the party or the career you want will end before it begins.
Even the power of incumbency doesn’t help; four sitting Assembly members were defeated, three in seeking Senate seats and one standing for re-election and all off the line.
County parties have been clear they will not voluntarily cede control to an open primary system and the Legislature — many of whose members are beneficiaries of the county line — has shown no appetite for change.
Prospects for a successful court challenge are dim as well. The judiciary has been reluctant to take on issues involving intra-party political issues, deferring to the Legislature to settle such disputes.
Gov. Phil Murphy, like his predecessors in both parties, has shied away from demands to abandon the county line tradition and isn’t apt to change his mind.
In 2017, Murphy, who had never held elective office, won the Democratic nomination by showering millions of dollars on county organizations, winning their endorsements and clearing the field of potential opponents.
County chairs and organization leaders have defended the system, arguing it guarantees the strongest candidates will be selected while weaker and less serious contenders will be weeded out.
Some counties use conventions to select candidates while others use screening committees to review potential contenders, claiming both are open and fair processes.
Eliminating their role, line supporters argue, would produce what in other states is referred to as a “jungle primary” with dozens of candidates packing the ballot, confusing voters and nominating unqualified, underfunded candidates with no hope of success.
Primary elections are accepted as largely party functions and a tilted playing field is a small price to pay to remain competitive.
The movement to prohibit the ballot position favoritism portrays it as an affront to democracy and as a block against newcomers, minorities and women from any meaningful participation.
Critics suggest further that the system is riddled with reward/punishment elements in which the county line is awarded to candidates who will take direction and do the bidding of county political leaders in approving jobs, contracts and policies benefitting private interests.
There is some merit in their respective positions but common ground and compromise appear out of reach.
For county chairs, the awarding of the ballot line is one of the few remaining weapons they possess to exert control and influence over the political process. Without it, their organizations would tumble into irrelevancy.
For years, they’ve successfully resisted efforts to eliminate the county line, privately scoffing at critics and dismissing them as “goo-goos” — derisive shorthand for “good government” types.
Changes in the political climate, though, have brought increased attention to instances of autocratic rule and breathed life into various reform movements.
The county line system, its critics argue, increases the potential for corruption, silences the voices of outsiders, and rejects new and innovative ideas.
An open process, they say, is consistent with democracy and can be a cleansing agent sweeping aside autocratic leaders who corrupt the system for personal gain.
The tenacity of those who seek the demise of the county line is admirable, but like so many similar movements, the path is rocky and the walls manned by fierce and determined opponents.
The outcome of the 2021 primary election has made their task that much more difficult.
Former President Ronald Reagan once opined: “The closest thing to eternal life on Earth is a government program.”
In New Jersey, though, it’s the county line.
Carl Golden, of Burlington Township, is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.