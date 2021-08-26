Pa. must again lead in welcoming refugees of war, by Will Bunch

The immigration beachhead established by refugees arguably inspired others seeking political or economic freedom, such as Mexican immigrants who also moved to South Philadelphia beginning in the 1990s. While census numbers suggested only about 2,000 Vietnamese lived in Philadelphia at the end of the Vietnam War, those numbers surged to nearly 17,000, according to a 2016 survey that found only seven California cities and Houston had larger Vietnamese communities. The just-released 2020 census showed that Philadelphia is seeing substantial population growth for the first time since the 1940s, and Asian and Latino immigrant communities drove the increase. In other words, Vietnamese refugees helped Philly get its groove back.

Ironically, the census numbers were released in a week when many Americans were thinking a lot about the fall of Saigon and the U.S.-supported South Vietnamese government just over 46 years ago. The rapid collapse of the regime in Kabul after the American troop withdrawal ordered by President Biden has created the exact same dilemma as the end of the Vietnam War: how to handle tens of thousands of our allies — folks who helped the U.S. military or journalists or aid groups working there during the 20-year American-led conflict — who would not be safe in Afghanistan and are seeking to leave as refugees, hopefully to the United States.