Not all people who oppose NJ sex standards are bigots, by Karyn L. White

Shaffer at Ocean City protest

At a September protest, Robin Shaffer said the Ocean City Alliance for Sensible Education was advocating for parents’ rights in education, while critics said it was an attempt to exclude gay and trans students.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

On March 16, 2020, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all schools to be closed due to the dangers of COVID-19. Three months later, in June 2020, while most schools remained closed and families were consumed with the dangers of COVID-19, the N.J. Department of Education passed new learning standards for health and physical education curriculum. There was little public input on these new standards, and there has been a significant public outcry against them since their enactment.

Most media coverage of this issue usually involves an allegation that any parent, school board or district who opposes the standards is anti-LGBTQ. This is quite unfortunate and simply inaccurate. While there may be some who unfortunately espouse discriminatory motives, it is my experience that most parents who oppose these standards do not have a specific opposition to the teaching of any particular sexual activity or concept; but rather, genuinely believe that the standards teach sexuality, of all kinds, to children who are much too young to understand the material.

The opposition to the standards is based upon a parent’s right to determine how and at what age his or her child is taught human sexuality in all its forms. This is not a new concept. Protecting children from age-inappropriate sexual content has always existed. Additionally, mental health professionals agree that the over-sexualization of young children is harmful. The real question becomes: Who should determine what and when my child learns about sexuality in all forms, including heterosexual activity, homosexual activity, masturbation, abortion, pornography, etc.?

Most parents have a problem when the unelected bureaucrats at the NJDOE mandate the answer to that question. If the NJDOE believes that teaching 6-year-olds words such as vagina, penis, clitoris, labia and anus is appropriate, or that teaching 11-year-olds how to masturbate, or teaching 8th graders how to have anal, oral and vaginal sex, or what pornography is, or what abortion is, then parents should have an absolute right to remove their child from these public-school lessons or health classes.

Opposing state-taught sexuality is not new. For as long as I can remember, parents have fought the state usurping parental responsibility for teaching their children about sex in public schools. This opposition does not stem solely from LGBTQ issues which are now part of the curriculum. When public schools first started teaching sexuality, we were told it was because young students needed to know the difference between a good and a bad touch. Lessons on sexuality were needed to protect vulnerable children from abuse.

How far we have come. The state now believes it has a right to teach your child about every aspect and facet of human sexuality and seeks to teach these complex, challenging subjects in a one size fits all curriculum for all children by certain ages. Such a proposition is absurd. Each child enters varying grades at vastly differing maturity levels and from vastly different backgrounds. To mandate that each child learn the exact same explicit and graphic sexuality at an exact age is harmful to children. Reasonable parents are not seeking to prohibit schools from teaching sexuality, but rather, merely seek to oppose such intrusive state action and be permitted to remove their young children from these lessons without being accused of being a bigot.

The next time you hear about a parent or school board member expressing opposition to the 2020 N.J. health standards, please do not believe the media narrative that such a position automatically proves that person or board is anti-LGBTQ. Maybe the parent simply does not want the liberal bureaucrats in Trenton to tell them how and when their child must learn about sexuality.

Karyn L. White, of Northfield, is staff attorney for New Jersey at the Pacific Justice Institute.

