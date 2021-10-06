NJ has distributed more than $300M of $1B in available rental assistance

Rivera said to us, “I received an email from your office so that I could apply (for rental assistance). I went in immediately and applied. My landlord had also informed me that he saw something on our mayor’s social media about it and that he applied also on my behalf. I really appreciate it and am humbled that he would do that for me. These are definitely humbling times and times of thanksgiving to everyone that is trying to help us through these difficult times.”

These are indeed difficult times, and the fallout of this pandemic is widespread in that tens of thousands of people who are applying for rental and utility assistance have never before had to ask for financial help from the government. We understand this can be humbling, but no one should be ashamed.

We know there are many more people who are struggling. Which is why we are trying to dispel the false narrative that getting $1 billion dollars in rental assistance out to people is unachievable. The state is working toward this goal and we won’t stop until every dollar makes its way to those in need.

There are a couple different ways people can apply. If they have access to a computer, it’s easiest for them to apply online by visiting: njdca.onlinepha.com. If they do not have access to a computer, they can call 609-490-4550.