 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

NJ broke promise, changed PILOT and hurt Atlantic City, Atlantic County

  • 0

In 2016, Atlantic City’s local government was broke. It could not pay its employees or fund its public schools. Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democratic majority state Legislature responded with two drastic new laws.

A “Municipal Stabilization Act” created a new state office with the power to disregard union contracts and civil service rules. It then cut salaries and fired employees.

A “Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act” exempted Atlantic City’s eight casino properties from local property taxes for 10 years. It had them pay their share for public schools and local government with “payments in lieu of taxes” (PILOT) based on their gross gambling income.

I was then the attorney and executive director for a local organization called Liberty and Prosperity. One of our core missions is to promote awareness and compliance with federal and state constitutions.

We did not oppose the 2016 Municipal Stabilization Act. It complied with the state constitution and was long overdue. Big cuts in government spending were needed to match big drops in taxpayer income after the subprime mortgage recession and competition from Pennsylvania casinos in 2008.

People are also reading…

However, we did oppose the Casino Property Tax Act. We filed a lawsuit declaring that it was unconstitutional. Since 1875, the State Constitution required all real estate to be assessed and taxed equally. Exceptions can only be made by amending the constitution — not just by passing a new law.

Two years later, we settled that lawsuit. The Municipal Stabilization Act cut spending, and balanced the city’s budget with sustainable taxes. Its yearly budget dropped from $262 million in 2015 to 225 million in 2018.

We also saw from two years of actual tax collections that the PILOT law did not reduce what the casinos would have been paying in real estate taxes. The increase in internet gambling income made the alternative tax method work.

Finally, when the case was about to be decided, the state agreed to a very fair court settlement. The state promised that it would not allow the 10 year PILOT law to “negatively impact” taxpayers in Atlantic City or Atlantic County.

The eight Atlantic City casinos were not parties to that lawsuit or the settlement. However, they were actively involved in writing the PILOT legislation. They also closely monitored the litigation. They never objected to what the state was doing in public or in court.

If the state kept its promises, the PILOT program would have quietly continued until it expired at the end of 2026. By then, most of Atlantic City’s debt from its 2010 to 2018 financial crisis would have been paid off. Atlantic City casino properties would then be taxed like all other real estate, as required by the State Constitution.

However, the state broke its promise. Last December, the state changed the Casino Property Tax law so casinos would no longer include internet gambling in calculating the casino PILOT payments. The casinos would pay roughly $5 million less to Atlantic City government in 2022 and roughly $19.3 million less to Atlantic County government over the next five years.

That is why we are back in court. We want the state to again use internet gambling income to calculate the casino PILOT payments. If that cannot be done, we want the court to enforce the State Constitution. We want casino properties to again pay regular real estate taxes like everybody else.

Atlantic City’s nine casino properties are worth more than half of the total value of all real estate in Atlantic City. They should pay more than half the cost of public schools and local government.

Also, the casinos together with their employees, professionals and suppliers have far more political clout than any other group in Atlantic City. They should be financially motivated to demand honest and efficient local government that benefits all taxpayers — not special deals for themselves. This is why the equal taxation provision was added to the State Constitution in 1875.

Finally, state mismanagement created Atlantic City’s financial mess. The state took over Atlantic City’s finances in 2010, but waited seven years to cut spending. During that time, the state broke its own balanced budget laws for local government. That put Atlantic City taxpayers more than $400 million into debt. Both the state and the casinos have a legal and moral obligation to pay their share of it.

The case is now before Judge Michael Blee. He is scheduled to decide this case on Aug. 5.

Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City, leads Liberty and Prosperity 1776. He was the unsuccessful Republican 2nd District candidate for Congress in 2018.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court allows concealed carry despite today's gun violence, by Noah Feldman

Supreme Court allows concealed carry despite today's gun violence, by Noah Feldman

In a stunningly broad and transformative decision, the Supreme Court has struck down the New York law that says you can only carry a concealed handgun outside your home if you can show you have “proper cause” to do so. For New Yorkers and residents of six other states including California and Massachusetts, this means concealed carry is now basically an automatic right. Anyone you meet on the ...

Tyranny of the majority overturned Roe v. Wade, by Noah Feldman

Tyranny of the majority overturned Roe v. Wade, by Noah Feldman

Modern constitutional law as we have known it ended Friday. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them. What the dissent aptly called a “catastrophic” decision is not only a catastrophe for women, ...

After Roe ruling, time for pro-lifers to get to work for women and children, by Cynthia M. Allen

After Roe ruling, time for pro-lifers to get to work for women and children, by Cynthia M. Allen

FORT WORTH, Texas — It has finally come. The day that many people, especially those who have been fighting for decades to defend the lives of the unborn, never thought would. Roe v. Wade is no more. It does not mean abortion is banned, only that the power to end it is now in the hands of the states – in truth, in the hands of voters, where it should have always remained. The U.S. Supreme ...

Monkeypox not next pandemic, but has lessons for us, by Cory Franklin and Robert A. Weinstein

Monkeypox not next pandemic, but has lessons for us, by Cory Franklin and Robert A. Weinstein

Monkeypox is a viral disease, distantly related to its far more deadly cousin, smallpox. So far this year, it has been discovered in dozens of countries that are generally not familiar with monkeypox, with about 113 cases in the U.S., 15 of them in Illinois. First documented in people in Africa in 1970, monkeypox has probably been circulating in central and west Africa for decades. It gained ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News